WWE Survivor Series – Sami Zayn Tried Nothing and Somehow Still Lost

The third match of WWE's Survivor Series followed hot on the heels of Smackdown's Street Profits versus Raw's New Day, with the latter taking the victory. The sportsmanship displayed between the two tag-teams had a very different tone than the ruthlessness of the five on five match which preceded it, as the men embraced post-match and stood center ring in a shared respect for their craft.

WWE Survivor Series Results Part 4 – Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

Now that both brands stood tied for supremacy, Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley were put in the precarious position of being the first tie-breaker of the night in Survivor Series. Zayn has kept a consistent narrative of being victimized in his reign as Smackdown's Intercontinental Champion. The upcoming fight between Raw's CEO of the Hurt Business has been set up as Zayn's bizarre career's ultimate beating.

Zayn kept close to the ropes at the top of the match, dodging any attempts of actual wrestling by running from Bobby as often as possible. Although the two did share some blows, Bobby demonstrated his power by not dodging Zayn's clothesline attempt and opted to simply run through it. In fact, Bobby threw Zayn around the ring the same way one would do with a sack of laundry. Any cliché to demonstrate weakness to describe Zayn is applicable in this match; he was snapped like a glowstick, dropped like a dead deer, hammered down like the fist of an angry God. Although he landed a few child-like blows on Bobby, the occasional slaps had little to no effect on Bobby, who consistently planted Zayn like a tree.

In a desperate attempt to trick the official, Zayn feigned vertigo but could not make good on the distraction as even his element of surprise still seemed to have little to no effect on Bobby Lashley. In fact, this was the most pathetic match up of Survivor Series so far. The announcers mentioned conspiracy after conspiracy, claiming Bobby benefited from the Hurt Business in such a way that there was no way for him to actually have a fair match. The few advantages Zayn could take, he definitely did (including trying to remove the passing on the turnbuckle). Despite all these efforts, Bobby still pursued Zayn and threw him around the ring as often as he could.

Even though Zayn tried to get a disqualification last minute by MVP, Bobby Lashley still caught him in a hold and got an immediate tap out. Although Zayn MAY have grounds for appeal because of his incidental tripping from MVP, it seems the official was certain that the third match of Survivor Series would end in uncontested victory for Team Raw.

All the mouth running in the world couldn't get Zayn away from the force that is Bobby Lashley fast enough. To be honest, he is lucky he made it out of this match up with the only injury being to his ego.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE Survivor Series continues. If you're reading this later, click down below for links to all the articles. If you're following along live, click here.