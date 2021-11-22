WWE Survivor Series This Year Was the Best It's Ever Been

WWE Survivor Series 2021 took place on Sunday, and the thrilling events of the PPV proved one thing: WWE has still got it! The Chadster prides himself on being a fair and unbiased reviewer of wrestling events, so you know this means a lot coming from The Chadster: this was the greatest WWE Survivor Series in the history of the sport. And The Chadster will tell you why.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair was a five-star classic. Becky picked up the win with a cheap pin while holding the ropes, just as Charlotte tried to do to her moments earlier, in a match that was fueled by the passion of both women and some very real, not worked backstage heat that was definitely not played up in the dirt sheets to promote the PPV. These two women were once best friends but now they hate each other, and that's just what happens when you're competing for the greatest prize in sports entertainment: one of WWE's twelve or thirteen title belts.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becky Lynch gets fired up against Charlotte Flair: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_96pY-JZEz4)

Vince McMahon's egg story was absolutely riveting. In addition to great wrestling matches and killer angles, WWE Survivor Series also contained a side-plot where someone stole Vince McMahon's very expensive golden egg, which was a tie-in to The Rock's new Netflix movie, Red Notice. The Chadster laughed. The Chadster cried. The Chadster almost felt a stirring in his loins but then The Chadster remembered AEW still exists and The Chadster will be sexually impotent for years to come. Bravo.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. McMahon shows off the Cleopatra Egg to Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvrCNlvdsk0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becky Lynch emotional after battle with Charlotte Flair: Survivor Series Exclusive, Nov. 21, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ahru4OjUhXA)

The men's Survivor Series settled the question of brand supremacy… for now. When it comes to Raw and Smackdown, The Chadster is of the opinion that both brands are equally the best in all of sports entertainment. But WWE Survivor Series is the one night a year when the superstars of Raw and the superstars of Smackdown compete to determine which brand is the best of the best. As such, that makes Survivor Series the most important PPV of the year, and The Chadster was glad to see his beloved WWE Raw pick up the win here when final Raw survivor Seth Rollins took out final Smackdown survivor Jeff Hardy with a stomp, but at the same time, The Chadster was heartbroken for his beloved Smackdown. Well, there's always next year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lashley sparks a huge melee after eliminating Woods: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoxOlYugFWo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. McMahon's Cleopatra Egg goes missing: Survivor Series 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i3_HPGcOPQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seth Rollins was born to lead: Survivor Series Exclusive, Nov. 21, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-HfH1AtbEs)

WWE's tributes to The Rock, reliving some of his greatest moments, were truly electrifying for The Chadster, and absolutely did not only serve to remind The Chadster of how much better WWE used to be. Yes, The Rock was a lot of fun, but compared to some of the superstars of today, who have both in-ring talent and charisma, it's not all that impressive. Not to take anything away from The Rock, because he's been out of the game for so long, but how could he every hope to compete with the natural talent and creative genius of someone like Happy Corbin? Still, for nostalgia purposes only, it was nice to see all those clips, and The Chadster reserves the right to change his mind and sing The Rock's praises if he does decide to return to WWE for one more match.

Pat Patterson was probably turning over in his grave… with excitement for how well the tag team battle royal was booked. Omos ended up being the last man standing in the match, earning a title shot for himself and his partner, AJ Styles. It was nice to get a little preview of the Royal Rumble, which is one of The Chadster's twelve favorite WWE main roster PPVs. Great job by everyone involved in this five-star classic, and The Chadster was extra impressed with how seamlessly WWE worked in product placement for Pizza Hut. The Chadster hardly even realized this was an advertisement and assumed all of the wrestlers were just really hungry.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Omos unceremoniously dumps Otis over the top rope: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqL_zqUdzrU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: AJ Styles has Omos dreaming of Royal Rumble glory: Survivor Series Exclusive, Nov. 21, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yye9ephicAE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Street Profits break out the Pizza Hut for Battle Royal: Survivor Series 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiqP5NHd6l0)

Randy Orton broke a record for most PPV matches in WWE at WWE Survivor Series when he and Riddle took on the Smackdown tag team champions The Usos. But Orton also broke The Chadster's heart by scoring the win over The Bloodline. In The Chadster's opinion, this was one of the six matches that legitimately deserved to be called Match of the Night. The Chadster will remember this showdown for many years to come.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Randy Orton goes vintage against The Usos: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcnWij4gL4U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Randy Orton reflects on a historic night alongside Riddle: Survivor Series Exclusive, Nov. 21, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtSYBirLSyU)

One thing The Chadster loves about WWE Survivor Series is the way it gives stars a chance to shine. In the women's Survivor Series match, it was Bianca Belair who shined the brightest, basically beating the entire Smackdown team on her own. That's good news for Bianca, who really needed that after losing her feud with Becky Lynch earlier this year. Let that be a lesson to anyone who claims WWE has no idea what they're trying to do with their booking. Clearly, WWE had a long-term story in place for Belair as well, and The Chadster is sure that WWE also has a long-term plan for the five women on the Smackdown team who got owned during this match. Just give it another five years and each of those women can have their own breakout Survivor Series moment! Yeah!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks cross paths once again: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUpONInmdDA)

Finally, in the main event, Universal Champion Roman Reigns reigned supreme over WWE Champion Big E, which was not only a much-needed only win of the main card for Smackdown, but also a much-deserved win for WWE over its own fans. WWE fans spent years rejecting Roman Reigns and cheering for Big E, but as proven at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns really was the best all along, which means that WWE was right all along and the fans were wrong. Of course, The Chadster already knew that, but sometimes it takes other people a little bit longer to catch on.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big E shocks Roman Reigns with thunderous response: Survivor Series 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mceZdJvc6N4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Paul Heyman takes exception to Brock Lesnar questions: Survivor Series Exclusive, Nov. 21, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iwpp7snNTDM)

The bottom line is that WWE Survivor Series this year was the best it's ever been. Nothing but five-star matches all night, incredibly satisfying long-term booking, and the highest stakes imaginable: brand supremacy. AEWhat? Full Gear Who? The Chadster hardly remembers if any other PPVs took place in November, but if they did, they must not have been too memorable, especially not in the face of the greatest Survivor Series of all time.

