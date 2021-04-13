WWE Title Match Set for WrestleMania Backlash… The Same One

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre did such a good job opening Night 1 of WrestleMania this year, WWE is giving them another shot, this time at WrestleMania… Backlash. Yes, Backlash has WrestleMania in its name this year for some reason. But Backlash will have one big disadvantage over WrestleMania: it'll be in the Thunderdome, without live fans. Well, and another disadvantage: we literally just saw this match last week, and we're surely going to see these two fighting one way or another every week until May 16th.

So what's the idea here? Everyone thought WWE wanted to give McIntyre a win in front of the fans, but he lost the match at WrestleMania. And that was a good thing, because Lashley is much fresher and more interesting as champ right now. So why is McIntyre getting a rematch? Hopefully, it's not to win the damn belt back, which would be extra pointless without fans there. Maybe he'll get some comeuppance on Lashley (but not win the belt) and then get shipped off to Smackdown to feud with Roman? Who knows? Maybe WWE just didn't want people to boo McIntyre winning the title back when we've watched him with it for a year so they're waiting until they can control the crowd noise again.

In any case, it's happening. The match was made after Drew McIntyre won a triple threat with Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Raw this week. Adam Pearce made that match to decide the number one contender after all three men made claims on the honor. Backlash… sorry, WRESTLEMANIA Backlash, will take place on Sunday, May 16th, airing at 7PM Eastern. It will stream on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

