Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Ep. 7 "Bright Eyes" Official Clip: Rogue's Ready to Go Off

After everything that's gone down, Rogue is ready to go off in this official clip from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 Episode 7 "Bright Eyes."

Article Summary Rogue unleashes her rage in the new "X-Men '97" Episode 7 "Bright Eyes" clip.

Xavier begins his return to Earth while Storm and Forge learn of the Genosha attack.

The animated series continues from "Graduation Day," with a focus on mutant relations.

Mr. Sinister returns amidst the X-Men's life changes and growing mutant support.

Look – we get it. Heading into this week's episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, we've got Xavier heading his way back to Earth after a throwdown between the Shi'ar Imperial Guard and Deathbird's supporters was interrupted by a vision of Gambit's death. We've got Storm with her powers back – just in time for her and a now-healed Forge to learn about the attack on Genosha. We even have Mr. Sinister – the season's really "big bad" – looking for some face time with Trask. But the preview clip for "Bright Eyes" offers us a glimpse of what we're really looking forward to seeing – Rogue going off. After the losses she suffered, it's fair to say that she's got quite a bit of rage to burn off…

X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!