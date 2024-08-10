Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Marvel, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: d23, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Goes Grant Morrison for Season 2; Bishop, Polaris & More Set

Marvel Television's X-Men '97 will see the team in costumes that fans of Grant Morrison's comic book run will recognize and much more!

It was nearly a month ago when reports hit that the second season of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 would see Matthew Chauncey (Marvel's What If…?) taking on the role of head writer for the third season of the animated series. Though having parted ways with Marvel Studios prior to the series premiere, series creator Beau DeMayo had completed work on the first two seasons (though scripts "have reportedly been revised"). Director Jake Castorena is expected to be on hand to work with Chauncey, with original series EPs Larry Houston and Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald staying on as consulting producers. That's a lot going on for a hit animated series that only recently wrapped up its first season run – yet there were definitely expectations heading into Disney's D23 fan expo this weekend.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). While a sneak preview was screened, it wasn't released at the time of this writing; Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd shared that he is so happy they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear.

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, would offer more details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!