Separated At Birth: Conan The Barbarian & Port Royal

This is the central image for the Port Royal tabletop game from Firelock Games, currently being Kickstartered, but is it Conan The Barbarian?

This is the central image for the Port Royal tabletop game from Firelock Games, currently being Kickstartered, which has raised over $65,000 against a $15,000 goal from 515 backers. And describes itself thus;

"PORT ROYAL is a campaign-based, tactical, small-scale warband-sized skirmish wargame that is easy and fast to learn and play, loosely based on the historical events following the 169z earthquake that devastated the island of Jamaica. In PORT ROYAL, players take control of small companies of pirates, privateers, Native Americans, African Maroons, or local government forces as they battle against opponents for their share of the plunder that litter the ruins of the place. Players will gain loot, experience, and infamy between games while growing their piratical expertise. But take heed! The ruins are fraught with dangers: falling buildings, wild animals, desperate civilians, and opposing companies can bring a quick end to members of your company!"

And these are those rather famous Conan The Barbarian images by John Buscema.

Not sure it works quite as well with a woolly hat on his head…

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran a similar column and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

