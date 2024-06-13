Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: , , , , , , ,

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins

Hit anime movie HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle is getting very cool sports-themed merch tie-ins from Crunchyroll and others - here's a look!

HAIKYU!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. The anime series, produced by TOHO animation and animated by Production I.G, is based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, with more than 60 million copies in circulation. Now the hit theatrical movie  HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, which has garnered over $80 million worldwide and gained critical and fan praise alike, Crunchyroll is excited to announce two new product collections. Fans can now immerse themselves further in the world of HAIKYU!! with exclusive sports-themed merchandise, including gym equipment and apparel from Village Hidden in Iron and a smart drink from ADVANCED.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Previews Film at CinemaCon
"HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle" poster art courtesy of Crunchyroll

"HAIKYU!! is a beloved anime series that has captivated fans worldwide for a decade and now, to celebrate the newest film from the franchise, we've teamed up with ADVANCED and Village Hidden In Iron to offer fans another way to get immersed and train for any match that comes their way." Said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Global Consumer Products for Crunchyroll.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins
Photo: Hidden Village in Iron/Crunchyroll

Village Hidden In Iron is a fitness and lifestyle brand specializing in intricately designed products built for maximum performance in all gym settings. VHI is partnering with Crunchyroll to bring fans eleven items, including:

HAIKYU!! Collection

Karasuno lever beltsknee sleeveswrist wraps, and lifting straps

Karasuno Gym Equipment Bundle

Nekoma lever beltsknee sleeveswrist wraps, and lifting straps

Nekoma Gym Equipment Bundle

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins
Photo: Village Hidden in Iron/Crunchyroll

A series of oversized T-shirts featuring HinataKageyama, and the Dumpster Battle teaser visual

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins
Photo: ADVANCED

ADVANCED develops performance and lifestyle supplements that cater to the anime and gaming community. Known for their FOCUS series, the world's first supplement with a clinically-tested ingredient that improves gaming performance, ADVANCED is proud to be partnering with Crunchyroll to bring fans a series of unique items, including:

A brand-new flavor of FOCUS, "Yubari Burst," captures the essence of the Yubari King melon, a rare treasure found only in Japan.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins

