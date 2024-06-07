Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Andrew mcmeel, mcm

79% Of MCM London Comic Con Attendees Prefer Marvel To DC Comics

79% of MCM London Comic Con attendees preferring Marvel to DC may be the excuse that DC Comics need to come backl to the UK big time.

At the Pop Culture Summit being held at MCM London Comic Con, Chris Whittle of the London-based pop culture marketing agency Experience12, who have worked with Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Amazon Prime, Paramount, Lego, Sky, 2K and many more, shared data that they had been gathering from attendees at many MCM London Comic Cons over the years, after interviewing over 20,000 attendees, as well as attendees at NYCC and conventional audiences for control purposes. And they have allowed Bleeding Cool to share it with you as well. Aren't they kind?

So attendees skew you, and I am one of the 5% of over 45 year old attendees at MCM. Only slightly more male than female, and a larger than population make-up of non-binary and trans attendees. And a third at the show were there for the first time. As for comics at the Comic Con? 4% as the attendees favourite… genre? Medium, surely… but we know what they mean. It's all about the games.

However, they do have strong opinions about Marvel and DC, with 79% favouring Marvel as a brand. Though that has changed over time…

With the Wonder Woman and Avengers Endgame being high points of difference for the respective franchises. But when it comes to TV, MCM attendees are less likely to be superhero fans than the normal audience. They are all about fantasy. animation and sci-fi.

There is a definite above-average subscription rate to anime-streaming Crunchyroll, which beats out Now TV, Apple TV, Paramount and YouTube Premium in the streaming stakes and is liked more than Amazon Prime.

And with 35% of them going to the cinema three times a month, it's no wonder that film beats TV. But gaming, as we have seen, is the favourite obsession.

An average of three consoles per household and still 41% prefer playing on PCs? There's a lot of wasted tech out there…

And it's also seen as being good for mental health and connecting with friends. It feels like my youngest daughter just wrote all this.

As for comparison with non-MCM attendees, MCM folk prefer streaming and live TV is even less of a concern.

And, yes, Instagram seems to be the greatest spreader of information on social.

People are spending less… well just over half are. Which means that people are spending less.

And half of MCM attendees believe that they are the influenceres in their lives, a majority have MCM interaction increasing their later engagement and recommendation to others.

And what does it mean?

It seems it means that you should set up at MCM London Comic Con if you are making games. But also that comics needs to pull its socks up.

