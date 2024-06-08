Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: frank quitely, frankie boyle

Frank Quitely Draws Frankie Boyle's Short History of the Apocalypse

A Short History of the Apocalypse by Frankie Boyle and Charlie Skelton is an upcoming satirical novel, illustrated by one Frank Quitely.

A Short History of the Apocalypse by Frankie Boyle and Charlie Skelton is an upcoming satirical novel about a time traveller giving us tips on how to survive the impending Apocalypse. And it will be illustrated by one Frank Quitely. Comic book artist known for All-Star Superman, Flex Mentallo, Jupiter's Legacy, Sandman, The Greens and Judge Dredd.

Comedian Frankie Boyle has had quite a comics history in recent years himself, writing comics for Mark Millar's Clint magazine, interviewing Grant Morrison for television and radio, performing with Josie Long at the Lakes Comic Art Festival and the like. And now he had dragged in Vincent Deighan's nom de plume for his latest project.

A Short History of the Apocalypse imagines a grotesque and bizarre future where society has collapsed and it is everyone for themselves. Well, maybe not so bizarre then . . . Covering subjects from gangs and government to bunkers and cannibalism, A Short History of the Apocalypse is a journey into our impending and doomed future. Guided by Alonso Lamp, a traveller in time, who has returned from the late 21st Century to impart to our cursed age his hard-earned wisdom and survival tips to give us some future perspective, Frankie Boyle and Charlie Skelton's sketching of the end times is full of dark humour and the macabre. Featuring exclusive illustrations by legendary comic book artist Frank Quitely, A Short History of the Apocalypse is your guide to overcoming this hellscape.

Co-author Charlie Skelton of Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 10 O'Clock Live and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and collaborator with Charlie Booker, tells us, "Just to clarify, the genre is non-fiction future history, so you should be able to find it in the non-fiction future history section of every good bookshop." Next to Nostradamus?

Publishers John Murray says the book 'is full of dark humour and the macabre'. Boyle wrote on TwitterX: "We're just finishing the first draft of A Short History Of The Apocalypse, really looking forward to being involved in one of the most misguided Christmas book launches of all time." A Short History Of The Apocalypse will be published on the 7th of November 2024.

