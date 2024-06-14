Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, MTN DEW, Pepsi

The Summer Gets Tasty and Patriot with Three New MTN DEW Flavors

As tradition continues, Mountain Dew is bringing not one but three tasty flavors this summer and a Cooler Quest to help fans cool down

Article Summary MTN DEW launches three new red, white, and blue summer flavors.

Star Spangled Splash, Freedom Fusion, and Liberty Chill debut.

Cooler Quest event offers hidden coolers and $250 gift cards.

Join the quest on June 20th with GPS locations on Mountain Dew socials.

Summer is almost here, and that means it is time for a new flavor of MTN DEW to arrive to help Dew Nation cool down the heat. We have seen some tasty flavors in the past with DEW.S.A., Summer Freeze, and tropical versions of Baja Blast. MTN DEW is now turning things up a notch for the Summer of 2024 with not one but three brand-new patriotic red, white, and blue flavors! Up first is the red with Star Spangled Splash, which adds a dash of Red Berry flavor; for white, we have Freedom Fusion with Lemonade and Peach flavors colliding; and lastly, for blue, fans can taste Liberty Chill, which is 50 flavors of Dew in one!

We have tried each of these flavors, and they are exactly what MTN DEW fans need this summer, with pop bombs and summer flavors that will enhance any cookout. It is almost. It is tradition to see a new patriot flavor arrive each summer, so it is fun to see the trend continue with three new flavors. MTN DEW did not stop there either as they will also be hosting their first ever Cooler Quest event, where they hid 50 coolers across the US that are filled with the new flavors of Dew and a gift. All the fun and specifics can be found below, with the Cooler Quest kicking off on June 20, so pay attention to the Mountain Dew socials for locations! It will surely be a Red, White, and Dew Summer!

Summer Adventure Awaits with the Mtn Dew Cooler Quest!

"We're hosting our first-ever MTN DEW® Cooler Quest to celebrate the first day of summer and the release of three new limited-time flavors: MTN DEW STAR SPANGLED SPLASH™, MTN DEW FREEDOM FUSION™, and MTN DEW LIBERTY CHILL™. The MTN DEW® Cooler Quest is an outdoor search; we hid 50 coolers across the country in 10 locations, each filled with the new Red, White, and Blue MTN DEW® flavors AND a $250 gift card."

"On June 20th we'll be dropping the GPS coordinates of 10 spectacular outdoors locations across the U.S. Each location will have 5 coolers waiting to be discovered, so grab some friends and some gear and get ready to go outside! Check back here and on @MountainDew social channels at 12pm ET on 6/20 for exact drop locations and prepare for an epic quest in the outdoors!"

