X-Men '97, Reacher, The Boys, Seinfeld & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WHCD/Colin Jost, Jerry Seinfeld/Elon Musk, Disney+'s X-Men '97, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Reacher star Alan Ritchson, James Gunn/Henry Cavill, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Fallout, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Freevee's Dinner With the Parents, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 29, 2024:

WHCD Shocker: Donald Trump No Fan of Colin Jost, President Joe Biden

Jerry Seinfeld Joins "Comics Aging Badly" Club; Elon Musk Approves

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Fans Additional Finale "Homework"

Interview with the Vampire S02 Will Leave You Salaciously Gratified

Reacher: "Institutions Deserve Scrutiny and Regulation": Alan Ritchson

Superman: James Gunn Debunks "Confusing" Henry Cavill Conspiracy

The Boys: Vought Hijacks National Superhero Day to Honor Homelander

Colin Jost Scores with SNL "Weekend Update" Vibes & More: WHCD Review

AEW Collision & Rampage Disaster: Tony Khan's Cheap Tactics Exposed

Fallout: Sarita Choudhury Tackles Moldaver Fan Theories, Season 2 Talk

Star Trek: Picard: Armin Shimerman Turned Down Role of Ferengi Sneed

Dinner With the Parents: An Awful US Remake of Classic British Sitcom

