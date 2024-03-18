Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: What You Need to Know About "The Animated Series" (VIDEO)

With X-Men '97 set to premiere later this week, Marvel Studios is catching everyone up on what they need to know about "The Animated Series."

We feel your pain. You're excited for this week's premiere of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, but you didn't give yourself enough time to binge the original series before Wednesday. Maybe you've seen the original series before, but you were hoping for a "refresher course" binge rewatch – only to realize that you've also run out of time. What to do, what to do? Well, you're in luck because Marvel Studios released a "Previously on X-Men" featurette that gets you up to speed (or back up to speed) on who you need to know about where things were left with the original series, why you need to know them, how the past could prove prologue in regards to the upcoming animated series and more.

Here's a look back at the official clip that was released last week – followed by what else we know about the animated series so far:

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

