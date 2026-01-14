Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Winderbaum on What Lewalds, Houston Bring to Season 2

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum on X-Men '97 EPs Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald, and Larry Houston's experiences helping to shape Season 2.

Coming out of New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 weekend back in October 2025, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum and EPs Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald had some big intel to share with X-Men '97 fans. First, it was announced that the animated series would return for its second season in Summer 2026 and that it would be back for a third season. From there, a teaser trailer was shown offering a look at Apocalypse, as the heroes struggle to get back home after being scattered throughout time during the season finale. But Winderbaum had even more news to share regarding the show's future – specifically, a fourth and fifth season. "There is definitely, more than possibly, more to come from 'X-Men '97.' We're talking about Seasons 4 and 5 now," he shared with Collider. As for how the recently confirmed third season is coming along, Winderbaum added, "Season 3 is… I've almost seen animatics for the entire season, and it is incredible. I saw an episode the other day."

Speaking with The Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum discussed what a benefit it was to have the Lewalds and Larry Houston on board as executive producers for the second season, given their wealth of knowledge and experience with the original series. "It's so great to return to that time period, and there's so much nostalgia for that original series. For me personally, and for the fans, it's so rewarding to see these characters back. It's so rewarding to see the cast members come back. And in season 2, we brought, you know, Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston were consulting producers on season 1, but they're full executive producers on season two and have really helped guide the team. What's amazing about working with them is not just how amazing they are as storytellers and how sharp their instincts are, but they can speak to the limitations of the time they made the original series, which is the aesthetic of the new show," Winderbaum shared.

He continued, "You know, we live in a time where you can make anything look like anything. And the challenge is actually finding your limitations, finding your parameters, cuz now you have to make your own parameters so that it's not a free-for-all. And 'X-Men 97' has like the most amazing authentic set of aesthetic values, per maybe more than any show I've ever made. And that is born out of the troubles that Eric, Julia, and Larry had when making the original series, you know? What it took to stage an animated show back then is much different than what it takes now. It's a completely different industry. It's a completely different release strategy. The technology is different. Everything's different. That's why it's so remarkable to be able to work with them and to bring them back."

X-Men '97 Season 2: Brad Winderbaum's NYCC 2025 Updates

"Well, first and foremost, it's actually the entire creative team. Same director, same producers, same cast, many of the same writers, and it's standing on the shoulders of giants," Winderbaum shared ahead of the NYCC panel when asked if there would be any major creative changes behind the scenes with the departure of original Showrunner Beau DeMayo. "One thing that makes 'X-Men '97' work so well is that everybody's rowing in exactly the same direction. Everyone that works on the show knows that original series inside and out. And we work very closely with Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston [X-Men: The Animated Series creators]. They're here all the time reviewing material and talking to the artists. The second season feels very much a worthy successor to the first season."

As for what viewers can expect regarding the on-screen action, Winderbaum added that the tease of Gambit as the Angel of Death "certainly matters" and that "Apocalypse is a big part of season 2." Regarding Ross Marquand's previous comments that the season was "very, very dark" and that "a lot of people die," the Marvel Studios executive added, "I saw something about that. I would say that it is the same stakes as season 1. I wouldn't characterize it as a lot of characters die! It's not 'Marvel Zombies,' but like many great anime shows, like 'X-Men '97' season 1, mortality's on the table, and some of these characters want to do what's right at any cost."

