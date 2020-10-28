Y: The Last Man: Eliza Clark Signals Filming Start; Casting Changes

From the moment it was announced, the fine folks here at BCTV have been pretty excited about the idea of a live-action series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic book series Y: The Last Man– but we also like to be honest. And if we're being honest? It's been a long, strange, and bumpy journey for this FX on Hulu series (with the whole PETA/Ampersand deal from earlier this week just the most recent example). But now we've got some good news from none other than writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing): the series officially kicked off production this week in Toronto, with Clark sharing a look at the clapperboard and Ben Schnetzer's set chair.

With Clark writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner, Y presents a world where all of the men dead. All but one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better- and from the posts you're about to see, the road to that opportunity begins now.

Clark penned the first two episodes, with Louise Friedberg directing (with women directing every episode of the first season) In addition, Ashley Romans is set to replace Lashana Lynch as Agent 355 and Olivia Thirlby will be replacing Imogen Poots as Hero Brown. There is also some question as to how much of a role Timothy Hutton's U.S. President will play though nothing was announced or confirmed.

View this post on Instagram Day 1 of my dreams coming true. A post shared by Eliza Clark (@elizaaclarkw) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram It begins… A post shared by Eliza Clark (@elizaaclarkw) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

FX's Y stars Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), and Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Vaughan executive produce, with Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None) also serving as an executive producer.

Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart. Thirlby's Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines. Lane's Senator Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Hutton serves as the President of the United States of America Callows (maybe?). Tamblyn's Mariette Callows is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values. Ireland's Nora is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power. Romans' Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances. Canfield's Beth is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love.