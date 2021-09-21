Y The Last Man Immersive Event In London Waterloo's Catacombs (VIDEO)

Last week, I went along to the Y: The Last Man Immersive Event in London Waterloo's Leake Street Arches, ahead of the launch of the TV series in the UK on Disney+ this Wednesday. Based on the comic book by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, and birthed and nurtured by Heidi MacDonald, we got to see the first episode of the new series, after every mammal with a Y chromosome has died, horribly. But before then went on quite the adventure.

It's not every immersive event that begins with women weeping for their dead children, but that's what we encountered in the catacombs of London's South Bank, being frogmarched by women soldiers to our briefing, only to find one of our members ejected for not having the right wrist band, and letting us know from the off that some of us were participants and you couldn't trust anyone.. The presence of men amongst our group was not commented upon, but we moved through soldiers screaming statistics. Generals making plans for a New World Order. The religious chorists in a haunting echoed rendition of This Is What You Get. A preacher speaking the Good Word and the message that the events have for us all.

The conspiracy theories with their Hoax banners encouraging us all to question the lies that the government had told us about what happened to the men – eerily echoed afterward when I was assaulted by a crowd of real anti-vaxxers on my way into town. And then there were the murals, walls full of messages to the missing, shelves filled with dead men's shoes, and at the end of it all, Yorick in his gas mask, propping up the bar, surrounded by copies of the Y The Last Man trade paperbacks. And ahead of an end-of-the-world New York party. I took my phone out a fair few times when permission was given… here's how it looked when it went down.

Y The Last Man airs in the UK from this Wednesday on Disney+.