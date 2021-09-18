Y: The Last Man Season 1 E04 Preview: Yorick's Lousy at Taking Orders

So after the first three episodes of FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man, it's pretty clear that Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), Agent 355 (Ashley Romans), and Ampersand aren't exactly going to have an easy time staying alive and one step ahead. Considering pretty much the entire world is after them, it's understandable. And from the Daughter of the Amazons to Kim's () machinations, there is any number of folks who have an idea of what should be done with Yorick. Spoiler? They're not good. This brings us to the following preview for the next episode, where Yorick and Agent 355 head off on a mission to find someone who can answer some of the questions surrounding Yorick's mysterious ability to still be alive and breathing. But apparently, he sucks at following orders…

Here's a look at the preview for the next episode of FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, followed by an overview of "Karen and Benji" and a look back at the series' opening credits scene:

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 4 "Karen and Benji": On Jennifer's orders, Yorick and Agent 355 search for a geneticist who can unravel the mystery of how he survived. Meanwhile, Hero and Sam encounter a dangerous group of women. Written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays and directed by: Destiny Ekaragha.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Opening Titles | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Yiv8fA1UOs)

Now here's the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, currently streaming on FX on Hulu:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast also features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.