Posted in: Showtime, TV | Tagged: exclusive, interview, It's A Wonderful Knife, Jane Widdop, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Jane Widdop on Laura Lee's Journey, Season 3 Wish

Jane Widdop spoke with Bleeding Cool about their time on Showtime's Yellowjackets, if we can expect Laura Lee back, and their Season 3 hope.

Article Summary Jane Widdop discusses their role as Laura Lee on Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets.

Widdop expresses uncertainty yet hopes for Laura Lee's return in Season 3.

Widdop reflects on learning from Yellowjackets' ensemble cast and the impact on their career.

Yellowjackets' narrative spans dual timelines, focusing on survival, repercussions & long-buried mysteries.

Jane Widdop has accomplished a lot in their over-decade career since their debut in Sound of My Voice (2011). They would become a staple on TV, appearing in a wide range of comedies, dramas, and thrillers like CBS's Two Broke Girls, Prime Video's The Kicks, ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, and AppleTV+'s Truth Be Told. While promoting their latest holiday slasher thriller, It's a Wonderful Knife, Widdop spoke to Bleeding Cool about their role on the popular Showtime coming-of-age drama Yellowjackets, playing Laura Lee, a player for the WHS Yellowjackets soccer club; what they learned from the experience on the series, and if they'll return for season three. Following the team's plane crash in 1996, she guides her teammates spiritually through prayer. While their character dies in season one, Widdop did appear in a couple of episodes in season two.

"I have no clue what's going to happen with Laura Lee if she's going to be… they don't tell us anything," Widdop said of their future on the series. "I would love to see her come back in some sort of way with Lottie [Courtney Eaton]. I think that there's more to that story between Lottie and Laura Lee. I'd love to see that. You learn things and take them from every set, and you apply them to where you go next. Each one is just a lesson and then a learning curve. 'Yellowjackets' informed me on how to be a good team player and work in a cohesive environment with everyone because we were a huge ensemble cast, and that was a lot in and of itself. It helped me with working with other actors and being able to play off them."

Showtime's Yellowjackets focuses on two eras with the soccer team in 1996 during the events of the plane crash and the unspeakable acts they're forced to survive and how they're coping with it 25 years later. The also stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Kreuger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Live Hewson, Kevin Alves, Simone Kessell, and Lauren Ambrose. The series is available to stream on Paramount+. RLJE Films & Shudder's It's a Wonderful Knife, which also stars Justin Long, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, Jess McLeod, and Cassandra Naud, is in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!