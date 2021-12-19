Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 6 Review: About Lottie's Premonitions

Showtime's Yellowjackets pondered premonitions, baptisms, and roasted chicken dreams in the latest episode. As usual, if you have yet to watch or still need to do some catching-up, be warned that there will be some major spoilers present moving forward (so don't blame us).

First off, I continue to love the introductory theme for this series. A mix of static, electric sparks of color and dark tones, along with haunting vocals seem to fit the personality of Yellowjackets in a perfect way. A lot of guilt and secrets followed Shauna, both as an adult and in her time in the woods, in this episode. She experiences the dread of an annual visit with Jeff to see Jackie's parents who continue to be total dicks to her even as she attempts to do the right things. Meanwhile, in flashbacks, we see Shauna's fear regarding her pregnancy (which I have a hard time believing is her current daughter) and how to safely end it. While Taissa tries to sway Shauna away from reaching for dangerous methods of ending the pregnancy, it culminates in a powerful scene that reflects how badly our society can't go back to back-alley abortions with coat-hangers and death sentences. It was incredible to see Yellowjackets go there in this episode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next on Episode 6 | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVxn0UZZmLE)

Taissa's need for control begins to show itself in her distraction both politically and personally. Her son is for sure not ok, yet her denial to accept mental evaluation for him speaks to how she holds herself up so high she can't see potential issues ahead of her. We also need to talk about her unknowingly eating dirt at night, a condition which can be known as geophagia, looking wild-eyed like the kid from The Wild Thornberrys. It's interesting to see how all that continues from her past into her present as she and the others attempt to find the money to give over to the mysterious figure sending them postcards and threats over text. I loved seeing the mix of light and dark moments in their adult lives, like Natalie's experience giving soccer advice but still experiencing valid anxiety from trauma associated with that part of her identity.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Becoming Taissa | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PjVjeKk3d4)

Meanwhile, poor Lottie sees baptism as a method of cleansing her from rough premonitions or at least seeing things clearly again. What might have previously been a part of Lottie's rollercoaster of mental health, could be legitimate premonitions and visions of dangers that surrounded the team. Lottie wasn't touched by god but probably felt the horror of what was going to be ahead for her and the others in those coming months before they would be rescued. Her baptism and Shauna's attempted abortion cutting back and forth between one another was so incredibly well done. It brought me to tears, in all honesty, it means a lot to have this scene included.

Now, let's dive into Yellowjackets' theories and what I'm hearing from you all about what might be happening. I agree that Misty is insane to some extent, but past her batshit manipulation of the survivors, I'm unsure she's behind anything regarding the money or those postcards. I keep thinking back to either Jackie or weirdly enough, Lottie. Maybe Lottie continually was ridiculed so much when it came to her visions that she may have carried it with her as we have yet to know if she died. I'm interested in the theories surrounding Adam and his interest in what is going on in Shauna's life and that maybe he's not who he says he is. It's important to point out the possibility that some stayed behind in those woods. Spending 18 months in survival mode, with plenty of information still to come (along with some Donner Party vibes), the toll it could have on some of their mental health or stability could have been so impactful that it left them dependent on that environment.

Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 6 "Saints" Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Showtime's Yellowjackets rises above expectations, being both emotionally gripping and visually stunning. The story goes to unexpected places in the best possible ways, inviting viewers to experience what the characters are suffering through time and time again. Credits Network Showtime