Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 5 "Two Truths and a Lie" Images Released Callie goes bowling, Lottie says a prayer, and more in newly-released photos for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5 "Two Truths and a Lie."

A night of bowling is on the agenda for Callie Sadecki (Sarah Desjardins), and the theme of searching for what's been lost has everyone in a tangle in photos for the fifth episode of "Two Truths and a Lie" of Yellowjackets season two (set to hit screens on April 23rd). New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Yellowjackets Bonding in the Wilderness

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

Yellowjackets is giving us the buddy detective episode on wheels we've been longing for between Misty (Ricci) and Walter (Woods). It'll be interesting seeing what Walter knows about Misty and her past in their car conversations. Callie gets friendly with Detective Matt Saracusa (John Reynolds) at a bowling alley, but could this be a movie on her and her mom's part? This may be a smart decision in order to throw the investigation overboard. Let us know in the comments any theories you have from episode five's latest photos!