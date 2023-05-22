Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale: Ep. 9 "Storytelling" Teaser Released In a new teaser for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 finale, "Storytelling," reverting to old traditions may prove to be too much for some.

Yellowjackets prepares audiences for what is ahead as it wraps up its second season with episode nine, "Storytelling." The new episode drops on Friday for Showtime and Paramount+ subscribers and on Sunday night at 9 PM EST. Fair warning: a spoiler or two ahead below may refer to events in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness…buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Plot:

"Heavy is the head that wears the antler crown is a lesson you don't learn until much later in life if you ever even learn it at all. Everything's about to get really wild(-erness), and we're so excited (so excited!) and so scared to find out who paid attention to what lessons and when. So, on the count of three, you may pick up your pencil, open your testing booklet and start this final exam"

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods. A lot will happen in the final episode of season two, but what theories do you currently hold? Let us know in the comments below… The Wilderness hears us.

