Yellowjackets Season 2 "Going to Be Better Than Season One": Ricci

Showtime's Yellowjackets season two has a lot of hype coming from its main stars in interviews and on the red carpet. Those like Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Samantha Hanratty aren't only excited for the added names to season two's cast list. According to the cast, fans will get a lot from season two of the Emmy-nominated series.

On the red carpet for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ricci spoke about work on Yellowjackets season two and how she feels about the potential for the story ahead. Ricci, who plays the adult version of Misty in the series, has seen the first two scripts for season two, calling them "fucking crazy" and "it's going to be better than season one." She continued her reaction to reading the scripts, saying, "Oh my god, this is going to be insane! So, I'm pretty excited." Honestly, from that reaction to the scripts alone, we're excited as well.

Ricci isn't the only person from the cast of Yellowjackets spreading adoration for the second season. Hanratty recently spoke about how crazy the season will be and how much of an impact it'll have from the very first episode. She recently spoke on season two, "We're starting with such a bang this season. I thought we left off on such a high note of like crazy, and we're starting off on just as high of a note, and it's beyond exciting." Well, with such a unique set of cliffhangers at the end of season one it sounds like it's bound to have an intense beginning. Fan theories and recent casting of names like Elijah Wood (who will be playing Citizen Detective Walter), Simone Kessell (who will be playing adult Lottie), and Lauren Ambrose (who will be playing adult Van) are continuing to be loved by Hanratty.

Lynskey understands an important factor for the series, the fan theories, and the discussions online. While not letting it completely guide her or the writers on Yellowjackets, she continues to make valid points during the production process when it comes to continuity. Steven Krueger, who plays Coach Ben Scott, has also recently talked about season two based on the scripts he's read, saying: "We've got the first two scripts and read through them with the cast. It's pretty incredible. I really think people are in for a treat. There is always that worry coming off the success of a first season that the second season would be a letdown. From what I read of those first two episodes, that's not going to be the case. I think we really found our groove."

Krueger let fans in on what amount of time season two covers. The span of the harsh winter season will be taking place during the storyline for season two, and it seems the creative team is doubling down on being the "crazy show on TV," which won't let up, according to Krueger. We don't have an exact date for season two of Yellowjackets, but it will be coming out next year, 2023, on Showtime. Let us know in the comments below any of your current theories or what you hope to see in season two!