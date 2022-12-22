Yellowjackets Season 2: Lauren Ambrose/Van Images Released; BTS Update

Showtime's Yellowjackets has embraced the winter season and has given fans little gifts, including a look at Lauren Ambrose as an adult version of Van. We could have assumed Van would end up doing ok, but the certainty she'd make it to adulthood wasn't a guarantee. With new photos also come cast updates from various social media platforms that give us a better look at season two before it premieres on March 24th on Showtime for subscribers and on March 26th at 9 PM for the on-air debut.

Yellowjackets gave an incredible little teaser video two weeks ago that had little clues in it before revealing the premiere date for season two. First, a carving is being made into some bark after showing the continued snowfall the team experiences as they evidently mourn the first big death in the photo above. It's really quick, but there is a forearm receiving a message in blood that looks like an admiration of love, but it cuts before we can see the name. Next comes the image of what is likely one of the dead wolves rotting away down to its skeleton in the earth and snow. Drawing the cryptic symbol from the series in the frost on a window in the cabin has to be Lottie's (Courtney Eaton) arm with the bit of fur on the jacket and red clothing underneath. The flashes arrive quickly but the focus on the symbol feels like a signal towards some sort of blood oath that could be taking place between everyone, likely directed by Lottie. I can't figure out who is shown cutting their hand, but whoever it is standing behind Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) in the first group photo we've received of season two.

Yellowjackets fans can get a great look at behind-the-scenes content by following the cast and creators on social media. Samantha Hanratty especially has been active on her socials with other cast members and showing herself on set. Joining again in season two will be Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. These regulars obviously won't be alone, with adult Van being played by Ambrose, Elijah Woods in a season-long guest arc, and Simmone Kessell as adult Lottie.

Yellowjackets will continue to have the rest of the team on for the season, like Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. The series has already started assembling a writers' room for the third season they got news of on the 15th. As of that date, the second season is still in production, but who knows… we may just get more revealed to us soon (personally hoping for something before the New Year).