Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3: "Them's the Brakes" Images Released

With Yellowjackets Season 3 returning with its next chapter this weekend, check out the image gallery for S03E03: "Them's the Brakes."

With the next chapter in series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 set to start hitting screens this weekend, the fine folks over at Paramount+ with Showtime were kind enough to pass along an image gallery for S03E03: "Them's the Brakes" (directed by Jonathan Lisco and written by Lisco, Lyle, and Nickerson).

Here's a look at a clip that was released – followed by the official image gallery:

And here's a look back at the new season trailer that was released last week, which makes it clear that the past is going to be coming back to haunt a lot of folks in some very deadly ways:

The Wilderness invites you to take a closer look at this season 🕯 Stream a new episode of #Yellowjackets every Friday, only on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME Plan. pic.twitter.com/1kSdXDR549 — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) February 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during an interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

