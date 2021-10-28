Yellowjackets: Showtime Trailer Proves The Past Never Stays Buried

In the upcoming Showtime series, Yellowjackets, some dark events come back to haunt a group of women who experienced an insanely traumatic plane crash, but a recent trailer asks what did these survivors actually go through? The intense and gripping trailer may only give us a glimpse, but it does a good job doing so.

The combination of vibes ranging from, "these girls for sure went Lord of the Flies on each other right?" to "it's cannibalism isn't it?", makes me incredibly intrigued as the trailer shows what's in store for viewers in this psychological horror series. Yellowjackets mixes in two timelines, one showing a looming threat reminding them of their past 25 years later, and another showing what happened to them all those years ago. What brings them together in this trailer appears to be a threatening and peculiar postcard with a symbol written on it that they immediately recognize from their time surviving in those woods. Set alongside a haunting song, "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette, the action and tension are constant, teasing us for the intensity that is ahead for Yellowjackets. Honestly, I feel like I'd be the first to be over with everything and get attacked during a survival situation like this one. Now here's a look at what's ahead, with Showtime's Yellowjackets premiering November 14th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYznLoeS_mA)

Part survival epic, part psychological horror story and part coming-of-age drama, this is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, with Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis.

