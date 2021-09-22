Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Talks Showtime Series, Cast Bonding

In a little less than two months, the Showtime drama series Yellowjackets is set to premiere a unique story on survival & complicated trauma for a group of friends who experienced a plane crash in the wilderness as teens. One of the stars, Melanie Lynskey, plays adult Shauna Sheridan as she deals with a sort of "forced reunion" with her former friends & classmates from her past- a past that many of them have buried deep and have no interest in revisiting.

The stars of Yellowjackets had a unique way of bonding for their roles, and it involved a group chat according to Lynskey. Marco Polo, to be exact. In total, the chat included Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. The actresses decided to use the platform to share every little thing going on in their lives with one another as a way to get as close as they can like their characters had to as teens when in survival mode after the crash. The plane crash is something to be featured right away in the first episode and afterward showcases how each character navigates survival. Eventually, tension and creepiness factors escalate as the season goes on, truths are revealed, and lies are exposed. About her character Shauna specifically, Lynskey explained to EW, "The core relationship that younger Shauna has as a teenager is with her best friend Jackie, so there's an interesting dynamic when they're out in the wilderness of, 'Is she going to remain loyal to this person? How strong is their friendship really?'". The bonding would make sense with such an intense storyline as the one in Yellowjackets, which hits Showtime on November 14 at 10 pm ET.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, "Yellowjackets" is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.