Yellowstone: Luke Grimes-Starring Spinoff "Y: Marshals" Set for CBS

CBS announced that the Luke Grimes-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff Y: Marshals (working title) is set for the 2025-2026 midseason schedule.

As we were nearing the end of April, a report hit regarding Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone universe, suggesting that we would be hearing some news sooner rather than later regarding the new series. While we're still awaiting official word on Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for a spinoff, CBS announced that it is moving ahead with a spinoff series set for the 2025-2026 midseason, spotlighting Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. Tentatively titled Y: Marshals, here's a look at the official overview:

"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence." Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan & David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Linson, Grimes, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

Near the end of a Bloomberg "Screentime" newsletter from Lucas Shaw from late in April spotlighting how the "Yellowstone" universe co-creator fought to maintain his vision and how he worked with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy to make it a reality, some interesting updates were offered on the franchise's future. Noting that "a couple" of prequels/sequels were "due later this year," the article went on to note that the Reilly and Hauser-starring spinoff has the tentative title of "Dutton Ranch" and is expected to hit Paramount Network in the fall. In addition, the spinoff series focusing on Grimes' Kayce was noted as being eyed for CBS in 2026 (with both series also streaming on Paramount+), which was confirmed today. In addition, the streaming service will also be the home to the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring spinoff, The Madison, and the prequel series 1944.

