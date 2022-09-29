Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer: That's GOVERNOR John Dutton Now

Do you want to know one of the best ways you can tell that the upcoming fifth season of Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson's Yellowstone is going to be an intense one? When something as huge as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the Governor of Montana is what they choose to start the following official trailer with (as you're about to see), you can only imagine how the backstabbing and double-dealing is about to be elevated to a whole new level.

And that's not all, because beginning today? Paramount Network will launch the official "Yellowstone Newsletter," set to feature exclusive photos, videos, news, episode recaps, giveaways, and more. Interested in subscribing? Then just make sure to head over to the show's Twitter account any time after 10 am ET today to join (right here). With the hit series set to return with two new episodes on Sunday, November 13, here's a look at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.