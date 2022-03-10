You Won't Believe What Happened to the Little Boy from Bobby's World

From 1990 to 1998, Fox Kids animated series Bobby's World explored the overactive imagination of its titular character. But what happened to little Bobby after Bobby's world went of the air? You may find this hard to believe — so hard to believe that you just had to click on this headline — but Bobby apparently grew up to become WWE wrestler Wardlow! Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and as a huge Bobby's World fan and a fan of AEW, I couldn't have been more delighted by these revelations.

Wardlow has been working for MJF as a bodyguard since his arrival in AEW, but in recent months, disrespect from MJF and other members of his stable, The Pinnacle, has led to animosity between employer and employee. At AEW Revolution last Sunday, things came to a head when Wardlow came to the ring to give MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring to use against CM Punk in their dog collar match. But Wardlow didn't give the ring to MJF. He gave it to Punk instead.

On Dynamite the following Wednesday, Wardlow explained:

Max, last week when you slapped me, you decided your own fate. And contract? Yes, I am still under contract with Max. I just no longer give a damn. And at Revolution, my actions were to let Max and everyone else know I am no longer watching his back. I am no longer his bodyguard, and I am no longer a member of the Pinnacle. I am finally free.

He went on to explain how his poor upbringing caused him to accept the job with MJF despite MJF's character, but now Wardlow will strike out on his own and seek to fulfill his own dreams instead of MJF's.

Max, I hope you're as intelligent as you claim to be and you release me from this BS contract. In return, Max, I will wash my hands of you and we'll go our separate ways. Trust me, I would love to powerbomb Max until he can't move, but I've wasted three years on him. I refuse to waste another ounce of energy. Karma will by my revenge, and we can sit back and watch Max get everything he has coming to him.

He punctuated the conversation:

Tony, the only thing I care about is winning the TNT Championship and obtaining a new contract. And when that happens, I'm not stopping at TNT title. After years of giving, it's my turn to take, and I want it all. So as of right now, I'm letting everyone know: All Elite Wrestling is officially Wardlow's World.

There you have it. Wardlow is little Bobby all grown up, and AEW is now Wardlow's World! And he'll get his shot against new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky next week on Dynamite at St. Patrick's Day Slam!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling