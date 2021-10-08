Young Justice: Phantoms Shares New Key Art, Pushes DC FanDome

Normally, we would be checking in with Young Justice: Phantoms writer/producer Greg Weisman for an update on how production is going on the upcoming 26-episode fourth season of the popular animated series. But with only a week to go until DC FanDome, things are starting to get serious. How serious? How about some very cool key art for the series return via the official HBO Max Twitter account. Included with the tweet promoting the global fan event was new key art showcasing Aquaman (formerly Aqualad), Tigress (Artemis), Superboy, Miss Martian, Rocket, Nightwing, and Zatanna:

As for DC Fandome, Weisman drops a ten-ton hint via Twitter that "Young Justice" fans definitely do not want to miss the global virtual fan event on October 16th. We're thinking there might be a bit of news…

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel (DC FanDome) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXD8fdM6tac)

But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."