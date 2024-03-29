Posted in: CBS, NBC, Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, preview, Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons' Sheldon Return "Very Weird," "Very Sweet"

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared what it was like returning as Sheldon Cooper to film CBS's Young Sheldon series finale.

Article Summary Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunite for Young Sheldon's finale.

Parsons describes return as "weird" and "beautiful," not "creepy."

The actors' return marks first joint appearance since May 2019.

Spinoff differs from TBBT with no live audience, offering a new filming experience.

Earlier this month, we learned that the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon was going to have something extra special going for it – other than being an hour long. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the show's final chapter on Thursday, May 16th – the first time that the two appeared on screen together since The Big Bang Theory series finale in May 2019. During a visit to NBC's TODAY with Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger to promote their new Broadway drama Mother Play, Parsons shared what it was like for him and Bialik to return after so long.

"Very weird. Also very beautiful," was Parsons's response was asked what it felt like to be back on a set as Sheldon in person (as opposed to narrating, which is what Parsons has done for the spinoff prequel series for its seven seasons). While details on their return and how it factors into the series finale are being kept under lock and key, Parsons explained what it was about Young Sheldon that kept the experience from being "creepy." The actor added, "'Big Bang Theory' was always a live-audience show and 'Young Sheldon' is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn't creepy. Like going like, 'What are we doing here again?!' Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it."

The spinoff prequel series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewakserve as executive producers. Chuck Lorre Productions produces CBS's Young Sheldon in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!