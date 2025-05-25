Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime awards, Crunchyroll

Your Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: Nominees & Much More

Here's your Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 viewing guide: when/where to watch, nominees, who's on tap to host, present, and perform, and more!

If you're an anime fan, then we have a feeling you've been counting the days down since the nominations for this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 were announced, and you did your civic duty by voting for your favorites. With only a few hours to go until the winners are revealed in a major live-streamed event, we're passing along everything you need to know to take part in the festivities. Since 2017, this annual event has recognized and celebrated anime's finest series and films, as well as the talented people who make them. Fans from around the world, along with a global panel of judges, get a chance to cast their votes in various categories – with the results revealed at the live awards ceremony. Now, we have a look at what time the pre-show and main event get underway (with a listing of time zones depending on where you're going to be watching from), as well as where to go to check it out. In addition, we look at who's hosting, who's presenting, and who's set to perform. Of course, we didn't forget a rundown of this year's categories and nominees – here's a look!

What Can You Tell Me About the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? Since 2017, this annual event has recognized and celebrated anime's finest series, films, and the talented people who make them. Fans from around the world, along with a global panel of judges, cast their votes in a variety of categories, and the results are revealed at our live awards ceremony.

Who's Hosting the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? Voice actor and singer Sally Amaki (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Marvel Rivals) and pop entertainer Jon Kabira will once again return to host the Anime Awards this year. Sony Group President and CEO, Hiroki Totoki, will deliver opening remarks during the live ceremony.

What Time Does the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Start? The live ceremony begins with a pre-show kicking off at 5 pm JST, with the big event kicking off at 6 pm JST. If you're checking out the live ceremony in another time zone, here's how that works out: PDT – 2:00 am; EDT – 5:00 am; BRT – 6:00 am; BST – 10:00 am; CEST – 11:00 am; JST – 6:00 pm; AEST – 7:00 pm; NZST – 9:00 pm. If you're checking in early with the pre-show, then just make sure to tune in an hour earlier.

Where Can I Watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? The livestream will be available globally on Crunchyroll's Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as Sony Pictures Core and the Sony Group Corp Global YouTube Channels. This year's ceremony will be available in nine languages, including English, Japanese, Arabic, Brazilian-Portuguese, Castillian-Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Latin-Spanish.

Who's Set to Present During the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? The lineup is pretty impressive. Finn Wolfhard – Canadian director, musician, and actor who plays Mike in Stranger Things; Gaten Matarazzo – American actor best known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things; Chocolate Planet – Comedy duo made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo; Dean Fujioka – Japanese actor, musician and talent; Kanata Hongo – Japanese actor known for live-action adaptations of anime, including Attack on Titan and The Prince of Tennis; Mayu Matsuoka – Japan Academy Award-winning actress known for roles in The Kirishima Thing and Amachan; Saya Ichikawa – Japanese model, newscaster and talent; Pabllo Vittar – Award-winning Brazilian pop icon; Ben Whittaker – English professional boxer; Damiano David – Italian singer-songwriter; Ironmouse – Demon Queen VTuber; d4vd – American recording artist; Rina Sawayama – Musician and actor in John Wick: Chapter 4; Chloe Kim – American Olympic snowboarder; Plastique Tiara – Top global drag star; Paloma Mami – American-Chilean singer; Gigguk – Pioneering YouTube content creator and co-host of Trash Taste; J Balvin – Grammy-nominated global music superstar; Kacey Musgraves – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician behind "Anime Eyes" on her latest album, Deeper Well; Zak Penn – Screenwriter on Free Guy and Ready Player One.

Who's Set to Perform During the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? Viewers can look forward to seeing:

Creepy Nuts: The 2025 Anime Award-nominated hip-hop duo behind viral hits "Otonoke" and "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born," the opening themes for DAN DA DAN and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, respectively.

FLOW: Performing their song "Days" at the Anime Awards in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eureka Seven.

LiSA: The iconic voice behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening theme "Gurenge"

Who's Receiving the First-Ever Global Impact Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025? The Global Impact Award celebrates visionary creators and groundbreaking works that have left an indelible mark on culture, history, and the hearts of audiences worldwide. The adaptation of Hajime Isayama's epic Attack on Titan saga that kicked off in 2014 and ran until 2023—concluding with big-screen compilation film Attack on Titan: The Last Attack in 2024—will receive the inaugural honor.A representative from anime studio MAPPA—which handled production for all of Attack on Titan Final Season and "The Last Attack"—will be on hand to accept the award on behalf of the production team.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Nominees

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 follow two rounds of voting. In the first round, a panel of judges determines the six initial nominees for each of the show's categories. From there, the second round finds the judges panel voting alongside fans to determine the winner in each of the categories below (with Crunchyroll's official Spotify playlist waiting for you below). If you're looking for more details on the process behind the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, head on over to the official site:

Anime of the Year

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You're Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Best Continuing Series

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict (BLEACH)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

My Hero Academia Season 7 (My Hero Academia)

ONE PIECE (ONE PIECE)

OSHI NO KO Season 2 (OSHI NO KO)

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 (SPY x FAMILY)

Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui

Train to the End of the World

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro (DAN DA DAN)

Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc )

Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Megumi Ishitani (ONE PIECE FAN LETTER)

Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries)

Yoshihiro Miyajima (Delicious in Dungeon)

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Romance Anime

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma 1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Comedy Anime

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma 1/2

SPY x FAMILY Season 2

Best Action Anime

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER

Best Isekai Anime

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, Cour 2)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Best Drama Anime

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

OSHI NO KO Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Slice of Life Anime

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Mr. Villain's Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Main Character

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8 )

Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Best Supporting Character

Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Seiko (DAN DA DAN)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Turbo Granny (DAN DA DAN)

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character

Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Tokiyuki Hojo (The Elusive Samurai)

Yuki Itose (A Sign of Affection)

Best Anime Song

"Abyss" by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8 )

"Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

"Fatal" by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

"LEveL" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

"Otonoke" by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)

"The Brave" by YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Best Anime Score

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict (Shiro Sagisu)

DAN DA DAN (kensuke ushio)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Yuki Kaijura, Go Shiina)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Evan Call)

Look Back (Haruka Nakamura)

Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano)

Best Anime Opening Sequence

"Abyss" by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

"Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

"Fatal" by GEMN "Fatal" by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

"LEveL" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

"Otonoke" by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)

UUUUUS! By Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)

Best Anime Ending Sequence

"Antanante" by riria. (Ranma 1/2)

"Burning" by Hitsujibungaku (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

"KAMAKURA STYLE" by BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)

"Nobody" by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)

"request" by krage (Solo Leveling)

"TAIDADA" by ZUTOMAYO (DAN DA DAN)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!)

Shion Wakayama as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Basel Al Rifaiey as Loid Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)

Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)

Julien Chaaya as Iseagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Lama AlSayyagh as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Mohammed Sami as Rin (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Nawar AlMahairi as Laios Touden (Delicious in Dungeon)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)

Bruna Laynes as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Celso Henrique as Sunraku (Shangri-La Frontier Season 2)

Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Gigi Patta as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Heitor Assali as Reno Ichikawa (Kaiju No. 8)

Pedro Azevedo as Dot Barrett (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)

Ainhoa Maiquez as Miyo Saimori (My Happy Marriage)

Clara Schwarze as Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

Jorge Peña as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Mario Ballart as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Sandra Villa as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (English)

AJ Beckles as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2)

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (French)

Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Audrey Sablé as Naomi Orthmann (Metallic Rouge)

Jaynelia Coadou as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Julien Allouf as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Marie Nonnenmacher as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Martin Faliu as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (German)

Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE)

Felix Kamin as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Florian Knorn as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)

Franciska Friede as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Jörg Hengstler as Kogoro Mori (Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine)

Magdalena Höfner as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)

Abhishek Sharma as Einar (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)

Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)

Natasha John as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Ranjit R Tiwari as Yoichi Isagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Rushikesh Phunse as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Alessandro Pili as Kenma Kozume (HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle)

Andrea Oldani as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back)

Katia Sorrentino as Neia Baraja (OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom)

Martina Felli as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Mattia Bressan as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)

Alicia Vélez as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Desireé González as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Erika Ugalde as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Luis Leonardo Suárez as Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)

Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2)

Omar Sánchez as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)



