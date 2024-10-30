Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Set for January 2025 (TRAILER)

Set for Disney+ on January 29, 2025, here's our best look yet at Jeff Trammell's animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

We started seeing leaks of it last night – but earlier today, Marvel Studios released the real deal. We're talking about their trailer spotlighting what's to come on Disney+ from Marvel Studios – Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. Not only that, but we also got a whole lot of premiere dates. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. If you've been hoping for a better look at Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year"), then you're in luck, but the trailer above gives us the best look yet at the artwork and animation style. Yeah, we're sold. When we last checked in with the animated series, we learned that Colman Domingo had been tapped to voice Norman Osborn and that Hudson Thames would be voicing Peter Parker – as he does for What If…? Season 3.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: D23 Details

Trammell shared how much he loves the character of Peter Parker and the world he lives in and appreciated the opportunity to dig into who Peter is and how that factors into the kind of Spider-Man he becomes later on. Domingo sees Osborn as the "ultimate villain" type and respects the opportunity to follow in Willem Dafoe's footsteps. He appreciates the opportunity to explore the idea of how someone can find themselves turning over to the dark side for the sake of some supposed greater good. Trammell noted an important difference between the animated series and the live-action MCU, with his Peter finding a mentor in Osborn – a man with maybe not the greatest intentions in mind.

We were treated to some additional scenes – with one showing how Peter gets bit that turns into a look at the opening title credits (with a great opening song that old-school animated Spider-Man fans will appreciate) and another showing some interaction between Peter and Osborn while the former is stopping a crime. Oh, and did we mention Doctor Strange showing up to take on a symbiote? As for the visual style, expect a beautiful homage to 60's animation in all of the best ways possible.

