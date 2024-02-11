Posted in: CBS, NFL, Paramount+, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: cbs, Kansas City Chiefs, paramount, preview, San Francisco 49ers, super bowl

Your Super Bowl LVIII Viewing Guide: Chiefs! 49ers! Swift! Usher!

Here's what you need to know about how to check out the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII.

Article Summary Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS, Nickelodeon, and streams on Paramount+.

Usher headlines the halftime show with a rumored surprise guest lineup.

Schedule includes specials, The NFL Today, and post-game coverage.

Player features and interviews lead up to kickoff from Allegiant Stadium.

This is it. Today's the day. And it all became official yesterday when Taylor Swift's plane landed safely in Los Angeles on Saturday. It's Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid & the Kansas City Chiefs taking on some team from San Francisco… okay, fine. The San Francisco 49ers… happy? With Super Bowl LVIII proving once again just how well the worlds of sports and pop culture can play well with one another, there's a lot going on with this year's game than just the game – more so than usual. Maybe it's "The Swift Effect" because everything seems bigger and more energized than usual – feels like the off-field stuff has already set a high bar for the game to clear. With that in mind, we wanted to pass along how you can get in on the action, who will be performing this year, what CBS Sports' coverage looks like throughout the day, what The NFL Today has up its sleeve, and a look at Usher's week heading into today's halftime show.

SO HOW CAN I WATCH? The big game is going live on CBS & Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+. If you have cable, you might be able to watch online through either your cable provider's or network's online site using your cable log-in. If you don't have cable or your cable company doesn't include CBS and Nickelodeon, you can go free streaming with Fubo TV or check out a free trial with Paramount+.

SO WHO'S PERFORMING? We have Usher headlining the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (along with some surprise guests) – which we have an extended preview of below. Country music legend & Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, while rapper Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful," and singer Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Daniel Durant (CODA) will perform the national anthem in ASL. Actress, model & dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful," and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Kaskade will be taking over for Tiësto as the first official Super Bowl DJ after Tiësto stepped away due to family matters.

Super Bowl LVIII: A Look at CBS's Game Day Schedule

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL –12:00 PM, ET

Road to the Super Bowl is NFL Films' annual look back at the sights and sounds from the 2023 NFL season. Culled by NFL Films producers, the one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Original orchestral music was once again used in producing the show. Road to the Super Bowl debuted following the 1969 season.

YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! – 1:00 PM, ET

You Are Looking Live! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever is an original special about the story of The NFL Today – the groundbreaking studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV. Featuring interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities, You Are Looking Live! reflects on the show's historic half-century of NFL studio coverage. Pete Radovich serves as coordinating producer. Produced by NFL Films and CBS Sports and directed by Erik Powers and Chip Swain.

THE NFL TODAY – 2:00 PM, ET

The NFL Today will originate live from Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium, with four hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage leading up to kickoff. The NFL Today is anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty will provide additional commentary, along with Kyle Brandt and other guests to be announced.

SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICKOFF SHOW – 6:00 PM, ET

The kickoff show rounds out the Network's lead-up to kickoff, featuring the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and "America the Beautiful," as well as the coin toss and team introductions.

SUPER BOWL LVIII – 6:30 PM, ET

CBS Sports presents Super Bowl LVIII live from Allegiant Stadium. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely and Rules Analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network's SAP coverage in Spanish.

THE NFL TODAY POSTGAME SHOW – Following the game

The NFL Today crew will recap Super Bowl LVIII and Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

CBS's "The NFL Today" Features Line-Up

Here's a rundown of the on-the-field & off-the-field features that CBS's The NFL Today has planned for this Sunday – take a look:

USHER & BLACK ENTERTAINMENT IN VEGAS Nate Burleson takes a tour of Las Vegas with Super Bowl halftime performer Usher , highlighting the history of Black entertainers in the city. Produced by Niya Walker

ONLY IN VEGAS As Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off from Las Vegas for the first time ever, CBS Sports spotlights some of the city's most iconic performers, including magicians Penn & Teller and singer/actor Wayne Newton . Produced by Sarah Rinaldi

KYLE BRANDT AT BELLAGIO Kyle Brandt has touched down in the entertainment capital of the world, and he hits the strip to explain why Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the best shows Vegas has ever seen. Produced by Dan Ennis

STEVE AOKI x NFL ON CBS Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki gets the Super Bowl excitement started with his remix of the NFL ON CBS theme song. Produced by Dan Ennis



CHIEFS AND 49ERS

PATRICK MAHOMES WITH NATE Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Nate Burleson to discuss the Chiefs' playoff run, embracing being the villain and building a dynasty in Kansas City. Produced by Bill Boland

BROCK PURDY WITH BOOMER 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sits down with former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason to talk about being a game manager, his late-game comebacks and his ascent from "Mr. Irrelevant." Produced by Josh Weingardt

TRAVIS KELCE WITH TRACY Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chats with Tracy Wolfson about Kansas City's roller coaster season, breaking Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions, making his fourth Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift joining Chiefs Kingdom. Produced by Sarah Rinaldi

CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY WITH JJ 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey talks with JJ Watt about his trade from Carolina, being embraced by the 49ers' locker room and growing up in a sports-focused family. Produced by Niya Walker

GEORGE KITTLE WITH JONATHAN 49ers tight end George Kittle joins Jonathan Jones to discuss his team's playoff journey, the bond he shares with his 49ers teammates, his return to the Super Bowl, and his friendship with Travis Kelce. Produced by Stuart Millstein

ANDY REID WITH COACH Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Bill Cowher on Kansas City's turnaround after Christmas, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and the questions around his potential retirement. Produced by Josh Weingardt

KYLE SHANAHAN WITH PHIL 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks with Phil Simms about how growing up around the game and how his father's Broncos led him to becoming a head coach, the decision to entrust his team to Brock Purdy, and how this year's Chiefs team compares to the version the 49ers faced in Super Bowl LIV. Produced by Dan Obermuller

DRE GREENLAW & FRED WARNER 49ers linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner were on the losing end of Super Bowl LIV, and after four long years, they have revenge on the mind against the Chiefs. The dynamic pair sits down to discuss how they helped San Francisco overcome second-half deficits in the playoffs, what they learned from their previous Super Bowl experience, and what they have planned to make sure they end up on the winning side this time around. Produced by Dan Obermuller

TRENT WILLIAMS 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams talks about Super Bowl LVIII, his idols, and his relationship with the Shanahan family. Produced by Stuart Millstein



NFL HISTORY

FIRST LADY OF FOOTBALL Super Bowl LVIII marks the first Super Bowl without Norma Hunt , the wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt . Hunt, who passed away in June 2023, was the only woman to attend the previous 57 Super Bowls. Her son, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt , pays tribute to her. Produced by Stuart Millstein

RAIDERS' IMPACT ON THE NFL A reflection on the Raiders' franchise and the mark it has left on the NFL history books. Produced by Pete Radovich

SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER A look back at how members of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII team used their mandatory media availability to call for accountability and transparency regarding the cases of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and Michael Brown Jr. Produced by Johnny Sweet and Ellis Williams



2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Preview

This Sunday, Grammy-winning performer Usher will headline the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show from Allegiant Stadium, Nevada (Vegas, Baby! Vegas!). With only about 24 hours to go, we thought we would pass along a preview of what you need to know heading into the big event.

Usher's Special Guests? Of course, the obvious question is, who will join Usher during his performance? There are loud rumblings that Alicia Keys will be taking part – and we can't imagine Lil Jon and Ludacris not showing up to join Usher for "Yeah!" Beyond that, you can't completely rule out Jay-Z & Beyoncé because of the Roc Nation connection. But beyond that, viewers should probably get ready for some surprises.

Can Usher Dethrone Prince's 2007 Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show? We're not saying it's a fair question – but the question has been asked of every halftime performer since 2008. Clad in a turquoise suit & durag and with the backing of New Power Generation and the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band, Prince would kick things off with "Let's Go Crazy" – and never look back. To many – including us – there hasn't been a moment during a Super Bowl halftime since that's matched the raw, stripped-down (by Super Bowl standards) power that Prince brought.

All he needed was his guitar and an audience that was feeling his vibe – heading into a medley of "Baby I'm a Star," "1999," and "Proud Mary" – followed by "All Along the Watchtower" (Bob Dylan) & "Best of You" (Foo Fighters) in another medley. But ask almost anyone about the most memorable sight from the nearly 12-minute performance, and the response is the same. In the pouring rain, Prince and his guitar seemed to be making the weather work for them as "Purple Rain" appeared to be literally falling from the sky – thanks to the show's lighting effects – punctuating a musical moment that meets the definition of being "once in a lifetime."

"Where's Usher?" Heading into the weekend, Apple Music released the official film for the halftime show, with an impressive lineup that includes Ludacris, Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, Criss Angel… and Apple's Tim Cook?!? As you can guess from the title, things go south when some very famous faces lose track of the singer:

The Apple Music Interview: On Friday, Usher sat down with Apple Music's Nadeska for an extensive interview/conversation about his career and his thoughts on what the world can expect when he takes the stage in front of the world on Sunday:

Usher Makes His "Confession": Here's a look back at Kim Kardashian and Marshawn Lynch making a "Confession" to Usher (a nod to his 2004 mega-hit album, Confessions) that leads into the announcement that dropped last fall – but not before Usher makes a "Confession" to himself:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show telecast on CBS is set to be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director

