A New Ghoul Joins Mattel's Monster High Line with Twyla

Mattel has dished out plenty of new Monster High collectibles today with their new Day Out dolls and the Creepover Party. All of those dolls features new versions of Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura. However, a brand new ghoul has also arrived for the Creepover, as Twyla is back and ready to join in on the fun. Twyla is the daughter of the Boogie, and her first doll arrived from Mattel back in 2013 for the 13 Wishes series. This classy ghoul are back and getting an updated design for this new rebooted line of G3 Monster High dolls. Just like the original line of Monster High dolls, this monster makes her edit not in the core line but in a themed side series. Twyla is packed with fang-tastic detail as well as accessories to make sure it's one devilish Creepover party. This is the first new monster we have seen since the one was announced last month, and I expect more to arrive in the coming months. The Monster High Creepover Party set, including Twyla is expected to arrive in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Mattel Brings Back the Daughter of the Boogey Man

"Don't just have the usual slumber party that only has pampering and makeovers, add a few spell books, claw polish, and make it a really spooktacular soirée! Monster High introduces Creepover Party, a collection of creeperific characters with themed accessories that inspire storytelling and freaky-fab fashion play. Add this doll to your collection of Monster High collectibles and make it a "creepover" party."

Approximately 10.5 inches (26.67cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Monster High series

Comes with additional accessories

Fully articulated

Box Contents Twyla doll

Pet bunny Dustin

Bunny backpack

Bunny mask

Drink

iCoffin phone

Pastry strudel

Book

Bunny hoodie cap