A New Robin Rises with McFarlane Toys DC Comics Fighting the Frozen A new Bat-Family has arrived as McFarlane Toys unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures with Fighting the Frozen

A new Bat-Family awaits the eyes of DC Comics fans as Batman: Fighting the Frozen is on the way. McFarlane Toys has announced that a new wave of DC Direct 7" Page Puncher figures is on the way. Four figures are featured in the set, including a brand new Robin that comes to life from the past. The icy Batman villain, Mr. Freeze has ended up 16,000 years into the past, and a new set of heroes are here to take down the frosty villain. Robin comes from one of the local tribes, and with the help of Batgirl and Batman from Clan Bat, they might have a fighting chance. These figures are fantastic and bring something special to the world of Batman. A copy of Batman: Fighting the Frozen will be included, and the set is expected to arrive in June 2023. Pre-orders for the entire set are already live right here for $24.99, so be sure not to miss out on this wave.

Robin Joins DC Comics Batman: Fighting The Frozen

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands. ROBIN™, a brave young warrior from a neighboring tribe, pleads for aide from BATMAN™, the noble leader of the BAT-CLAN. Recognizing the existential threat to their peoples, BATMAN, ROBIN and the stoic BATGIRL™ forge an alliance to stop the criminal king of cold!"

Product Features: