New 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Debuts at NECA

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with new action figures from NECA as they recapture the 2012 animated series

This 7-inch figure features animated styling, detailed paintwork, and dual head sculpts for added display options.

Raphael comes loaded with episode-specific accessories including twin sais, pizza slice, Turtlecom, and Chompy Picasso.

Packaged in a collector-friendly window box, this figure releases in Q1 2026 at a $36.99 price point.

NECA is expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with a bold new wave inspired by the 2012 Nickelodeon animated series. Having already tackled figures from the live-action films, IDW's The Last Ronin, Archie Comics, and Mirage Studios, NECA is diving into the fast-paced, stylized world of the 2012 TMNT era. Arriving on the scene next is Raphael, the team's hot-headed, fiercely loyal powerhouse, voiced by Sean Astin. Known for his aggressive fighting style and twin sai, Raph often butts heads with Leonardo, but never wavers in his devotion to his brothers.

This new, highly detailed figure captures Raphael's animated look perfectly and includes both standard and battle-ready head sculpts, allowing his rage to be captured perfectly. As for other accessories, NECA includes multiple interchangeable hands, his signature twin sais, a slice of pizza, a smoke bomb, a Turtlecom, a spy bug, and Chompy Picasso. It is nice to see NECA expanding their TMNT catalog, and the 2012 animated series is a beloved one that definitely deserves new figures from. Packaged in a collector-friendly window box with graffiti-themed artwork, Raphael will be priced at $36.99 and is expected to launch in Q1 2026. Pre-orders coming soon!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Ultimate Raphael

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Raphael figure captures the hot-headed turtle with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, sais, pizza slice, smoke bomb, Turtlecom, spy bug, and Chompy Picasso. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

