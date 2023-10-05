Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Ahsoka Becomes a Bouty with Hasbro's Star Wars Holocomm Collection

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

Ahsoka has just finished on Disney+, and it gave Star Wars fans one hell of a finale. Some big things are on the horizon for a galaxy far, far away, and it will be exciting to see what happens next. While we are looking forward to what is next, so is Hasbro as they debuted their new Holocomm Collection. This new exclusive line is turning some iconic Star Wars characters into hologram bounties. Ahsoka Tano is joining this new Holocomm line that features a new hologram deco, bounty chip, and a light-up puck. This is a very interesting concept that we have not seen on a 6" scale before. From all of the other Star Wars: The Black Series gimmicks like Carbonized and the Credit Collection, this one will be fun to collect. Each of these Holocomm Collection figures will be exclusive, with Ahsoka arriving for pre-order on 10/12 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart. This will be part of next week's Walmart Collector Con and will be priced at $34.99 here.

Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka Holocomm

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version of Ahsoka Tano, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars collectors can display this fully articulated Han Solo 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with unique deco in their collections

INCLUDES BOUNTY CHIP: This collectible figure comes with a holopuck and her 2 signature lightsaber accessories, also includes a bounty chip for display — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up

LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!

TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Available for pre-order 10/12 at 10am ET exclusively at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!