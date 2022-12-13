The Mandalorian Returns to RSVLTS with Explosive New Collection

New intergalactic bounties and adventures await as the hit clothing company RSVLST is back with a new collection. Everyone's favorite Bounty hunting duo is back from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, with a new apparel drop. A special six-piece Star Wars collection has arrived with four new Kunuflex style button-downs, one new western-styled roper, and a brand new reversible bomber jacket that will definitely put a target on your back. RSVLTS excels with their Star Wars button-down collections, and this one is one of their best yet.

RSVLTS Returns to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

A Real Mandalorian Hero Your wardrobe is about to get an explosion of Mandalorian power as RSVLTS kicks off its newest Star Wars collection. Some of your favorite Mandalorians are back and making quite the entrance with this Kunuflex button-down design. Your style is about to show the Empire who is boss with this slick and heroic shirt.

Grogu's Day Out All eyes will be on Grogu with this next Star Wars shirt that is popping with purple and adorable skits. It is time for The Child to take a break from saving the galaxy and enjoy time with The Mandalorian. Add some intergalactic adventure to your wardrobe by taking on the Mudhorn, eating blue ice cream, playing pinball, and so much more.

Mandolicious Order Up! It is time to grab some grub from some of the best places around the galaxy. This delicious Kunuflex Star Wars shirt captures some hilarious logos from some of the best treats around like Nummies, Tentacle Soup, Monkey-Lizard, and even some tasty Blue Milk. Serve up something truly stylish for your attire this winter, and be sure to take home the leftovers.



Stars and Starships RSVLTS wants you to sit back and enjoy a nice Star Wars starry night with this fantastic button-down. Stars and Starships is a subtle design that captures iconic Star Wars symbols as stars in the sky. On top of that, some legendary ships are scattered around the stars, with Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Luke Skywalker taking flight. This is one simple yet spectacular button-down that lets you bring home a piece of a galaxy far, far away.

Warm or Cold The western elements in The Mandalorian are greatly known and now RSVLTS brings it to life. Their new Warm or Cold button-down features a Roper Style Shirt with pearl snap buttons and a gorgeous The Mandalorian embroidered shoulder design. Be your own space cowboy with this shirt, and it will make you stand out in any stand-off you get yourself into.



Mando Bomber Star Wars fans can really Bring Home the Galaxy with RSVLTS next reversible bomber jacket. This marks the third jacket to be released, and it is some of their best work yet as it harnesses the style of The Mandalorian. Showcase your armor with one side of this jacket while the reversed side features a montage of concept artwork. This is the jacket you have been looking for, and this designs easily show us that This is the Way.



RSVLTS has done it again and has delivered Star Wars fans another incredible set of The Mandalorian apparel. I love seeing each of these drops arrive, and unlike action figures or statues, these are something you can take with you, wear, and show off. Many people do not wear their fandom, but you can wear it with style with the help of RSVLTS. All of these Kunuflex shirts will be available for $70 each, while the Mando reversible bomber jacket comes in at $85. The Mandalorian Collection is set to arrive today (12/13) at 4:00 PM EST, right here and on the RSVLTS app.