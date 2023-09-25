Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Omega Rangers Have Arrived

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Power Rangers figures

The Omega Rangers were introduced in the "Beyond the Grid" story arc in BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book series. Just like in the TV show, Jason, Trini, and Zack all leave to attend a press conference overseas, but that is just part of the story as they go off on a secret mission. These Gen 1 Rangers embark on a new mission to explore and protect the Morphin Grid, which takes them to different dimensions. The Omega Rangers do possess some pretty sweet powers and abilities, which are quite different than their original Mighty Morphin Ranger forms. Hasbro is bringing this cosmic suit to life as a Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 exclusive, which has returned for pre-order. That is right, the Power Ranger mythos is coming to life with an impressive set of figures including the Omega Blue Ranger. A new journey awaits some classic heroes and this set is priced at $99.99 with a November 2023 release right here.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Omega Rangers

"Celebrate your love of Power Rangers with the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Omega Rangers Pack! This multipack includes 4 Omega Ranger action figures, 9 accessories, and 4 sets of alternate hands. From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

Includes: 4 figures, 9 accessories, and 4 sets of alternate hands.

OMEGA RANGERS MULTIPACK: This Power Rangers set includes 4 action figures — Omega Red Ranger, Omega Black Ranger, Omega Yellow Ranger, and Omega Blue Ranger

POWER RANGERS 6-INCH ACTION FIGURES: This Lightning Collection action figure set has premium painted details and design inspired by the Omega Rangers

ACTION FIGURE ACCESSORIES: This Rangers multipack also comes with 17 accessories, including 4 sets of alternate hands

MULTIPLE POINTS OF ARTICULATION: These Rangers feature multiple points of articulation for awesome poseability

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability

