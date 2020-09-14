Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro

Hasbro continues the tradition of Transformers Tuesday with a new reveal. Coming straight from Japan, is another Takara Tony Transformers Generations Selects figure. This time the Dinobots are back and better than ever with a new deco that is based on the animation. Your favorite five Dinobots are back with Grimlock, Snarl, Sludge, Slug, and Swoop and each will be able to convert from dino to robot mode. It does not need there as all five Transformers Dinobots will combine together to form Volcanicus! The figure will come with the original packaging from Japans and unlike their original Power of the Primes 2 new magma blades and a new weapon for Grimlock are included.

Dinobots Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this set and fans can find him located here. The Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS11 Volcanicus is a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive and is priced at $188.99. He is set to release on February 27, 2021, and fans need to place an order by October 12, 2020. These dinobots are back and ready to rumble and will make a perfect addition to any fan old or new.

"Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS11 Volcanicus (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive). The Takara Tomy Transformers Generations Selects Volcanicus figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

The combined warrior Volcanicus is a giant robot created by combining five Dinobots, each Dinobot combines as arms and legs around the leader of the Dinobots: Grimlock

Includes: 5 Dinobot figures (Grimlock, Snarl, Sludge, Slug, Swoop) that combine to form Volcanicus figure

The Dinobots were released separately in the Power of the Primes series and now are re-released as a combined set with updated deco and new weapon accessories

Each Dinobot can convert from dinosaur mode to robot mode

Deco has been updated based on the animation

Includes 2 new giant magma blades weapon accessories that were not included in original releases, plus a new weapon for Grimlock to power up in a combined form