Devil May Cry 5 V Arrives With New Asmus Toys Figure

The newest Devil May Cry 5 figure has arrived from Asmus Toys with the introduction to V. This mysterious character plays a big role in the DMC 5 and is packed with lots of detail and demonic power. Asmus Toy s has already revealed Dante and Nero figures from Devil May Cry 5 so it is only fair to finish off the set. V is 1/6th scales and stands 12" tall and features roughly 32 points of articulation. With a high amount of likeness to the in-game character from the hair to the tattoos, this figure is one fans will not want to miss. He also comes with a nice set of accessories with interchangeable hands, a cane, Book of V, and a display stand. Collectors who order straight from Asmus Toys will also be able to get a secondary head sculpt that features white hair. Devil May Cry fans will want to add this mysterious figure to their growing collection and will be priced at $210. He is set to join the other in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Official glams and a full list of included accessories can be found below and other DMC Asmus Toys figures can be found here.

ASMUS TOYS THE DEVIL MAY CRY SERIES : V (DMC V)

(Product ID: DMC501)

The V (DMC V) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Asmus ADAM body

Approximately 31 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Features:

Super detailed head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game

One pair of relaxed posture hand

One pair of weapon holding hand

One pair of trigger hands

Special features on Clothing:

Manufactured and designed by POP Toys

One black leather coat

One pair of black leather pants

One skull key chain

One pair of feet on sandals

Special features in weapons:

One cane

One book of V

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys Deluxe figure stand

Asmus Toys Online Store Exclusive Includes:

One white haired headsculpt of V