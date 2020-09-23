Devil May Cry 5 V Arrives With New Asmus Toys Figure

Posted on | by Tyler Roberts | Comments

The newest Devil May Cry 5 figure has arrived from Asmus Toys with the introduction to V. This mysterious character plays a big role in the  DMC 5 and is packed with lots of detail and demonic power. Asmus Toy s has already revealed Dante and Nero figures from Devil May Cry 5 so it is only fair to finish off the set. V is 1/6th scales and stands 12" tall and features roughly 32 points of articulation. With a high amount of likeness to the in-game character from the hair to the tattoos, this figure is one fans will not want to miss. He also comes with a nice set of accessories with interchangeable hands, a cane, Book of V, and a display stand. Collectors who order straight from Asmus Toys will also be able to get a secondary head sculpt that features white hair. Devil May Cry fans will want to add this mysterious figure to their growing collection and will be priced at $210. He is set to join the other in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Official glams and a full list of included accessories can be found below and other DMC Asmus Toys figures can be found here.

ASMUS TOYS THE DEVIL MAY CRY SERIES : V (DMC V)

(Product ID: DMC501)

The V (DMC V) Sixth Scale Figure features:

  • Asmus ADAM body
  • Approximately 31 cm tall
  • Over 32 points of articulation

Features:

  • Super detailed head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game
  • One pair of relaxed posture hand
  • One pair of weapon holding hand
  • One pair of trigger hands

Special features on Clothing:

  • Manufactured and designed by POP Toys
  • One black leather coat
  • One pair of black leather pants
  • One skull key chain
  • One pair of feet on sandals

Special features in weapons:

  • One cane
  • One book of V

Accessories:

  • One Asmus Toys Deluxe figure stand

Asmus Toys Online Store Exclusive Includes:

  • One white haired headsculpt of V

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.

twitter   envelope  