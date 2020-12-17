Lord of the Rings Elven Warriors Arrive at Asmus Toys

Asmus Toys is taking Lord of the Rings fans back to The Last Alliance of Elves and Men with their newest collectible. Pre-orders have recently gone live on Sideshow Collectibles, allowing fans to relive one of the greatest battles but against Sauron. The Elven Warriors have arrived and are already to save Middle-Earth from total destruction. These warriors will stand roughly 12 inches tall, feature 34 points of articulation, highly detailed sculpt and will come with a nice set of accessories. These ultimate Elven soldiers are beautifully designed as Asmus Toys captures even the smallest amount of detail on their armor. The Elven Warriors will come with a shield, spear, blade, scabbard, elite head sculpt, and an Elven helmet that is removable. This is a nice variety of Elven weapons that will allow Lord of the Rings fans the ability to pose their warrior in any way that seems fit for their collection.

It is very interesting that Asmus Toys decided to jump into some Lord of the Rings history with their newest collectible. It is always fun to see uncommon character designs finally get their collectible debut, and the Elven Warrior is one of them. This spectacular character will please many Lord of the Rings fans, and it will be a unique collectible to add to their growing Lord of the Rings collection. The Elven Warrior Six Scale Figure from Asmus Toys will be priced at $190. He said to release between January – March 2021, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, which can be found located here.

"Elven warrior, an elite unit of high elf army in the epic war "The Last Alliance of Elves and Men", fought alone Elrond and Gil-galad at the battle of Dagorlad Plain during the war against Sauron. The true melee masters of the Elven double-handed blade and the long spear, they are the indispensable parts of his equipment. The Elven Warriors were not only trained to use the leaf-shaped shield as a defensive item but also as an offensive weapon to counter-attack. The best army in Middle-Earth has been marching!! Elven warrior is getting ready to stand side by side with Elven archer against the Sauron's force. Add to your Lord of the Rings Collection today!"

The Elven Warrior Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 34 points of articulation

One (1) Asmus Toys ADAM body

One (1) pair of relaxed posture hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

One (1) pair of fist posture hands

One (1) pair of two parts boots, enhanced ankle articulation

One (1) Asmus Toys figure stand

Clothing:

One (1) pair of long-sleeved hooded chainmail

One (1) pair of red long underpants

One (1) blue cape

One (1) belt with a scabbard

Weapons:

One (1) double-handed elven blade

One (1) elven spare

One (1) sword scabbard

One (1) elven shield

Armor:

One (1) helmet

One (1) chest piece

One (1) pair of the shoulder piece

One (1) pair of forearm armor

One (1) pair of lower torso armor