Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: G.I. Joe Classified Series, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler HasLab Unlocks Revealed

Get ready for some new G.I. Joe Classified Series fire power as Hasbro kicks off their new Cobra Rattler Ground Attach HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet crowdfunding project.

The Cobra Rattler HasLab reached its 9,000 backer goal quickly, now moving towards exciting unlockable tiers.

Unlockable tiers: 11,000 backers for patches, 14,000 backers for a Gunner figure, 18,000 backers for Baroness figure.

Collectors have 44 days to secure the Cobra Rattler with fun accessories on Hasbro Pulse.

It is a great time to be a G.I. Joe fan, as the G.I.Joe Classified Series has been a real treat lately. To make this even better, Hasbro has unveiled their new G.I.Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet crowdfunding project. Set at $349.99, this Cobra Jet had a 9,000 backer goal, which has already been completed and is still rising. The Joe Hasbro team knows what they are doing, and a campaign like this that has been funded this fast just priced that. With the goal already being complete, it is now time to look at the unlockable tiers, which consist of:

11,000 Backer Orders to unlock Cobra Airborne Squadron Patches

14,000 Backer Orders to unlock the Cobra Rattler Gunner Action Figure

18,000 Backer Orders to unlock the pilot Baroness Action Figure

At this rate, all three of these unlockable will be completed and that G.I.Joe Classified Series Pilot Baroness is incredible. The Cobra Rattler Gunner is packed with some fun accessories with swappable heads, plenty of guns and plot gears. The same goes for the Baroness with some airborne gear, swappable hair pieces, and some of her signature weapons. The Cobra Rattler HasLab Campaign is one that Joe collectors will not want to miss, and there are still 44 days to back the project right on Hasbro Pulse.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Jet HasLab Unlocks

Unlock 1: Cobra Airborne Squadron Patches

Demonstrate your fidelity to Cobra by affixing these Squadron Patches to a flight jacket or other item from your personal wardrobe. The Cobra Airborne insignia patch with motto is donned by all successful recruits.

Unlock 2: G.I. Joe Classified Series Rattler Gunner

While my automated fire controls surpass the capabilities of most of the faceless rabble of the Cobra ranks, some can and do rise to the occasion behind the turret sights.

Unlock 3: G.I. Joe Classified Series Pilot Baroness

Armed with a brilliance matched only by her taste for vengeance, the Baroness in flight suit, offers another skilled pilot or gunner Action Figure to complete the Cobra Rattler offering should the campaign reach its inevitable conclusion with at least 18,000 Backer Orders.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!