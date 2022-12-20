Avatar: The Way of Water Crab and AMP Suit Deploy with McFarlane Toys

War has returned to Pandora, and it is up to Jake Sully and Neytiri to stop it once again. As this new adventure unfolds, McFarlane Toys is bringing Avatar: The Way of Water to life with some impressive figures. The new line has extended past just action figures but vehicles and creatures to really bring the world of Pandora to life. Some new Avatar: The Way of Water figures have arrived, including some deadly mechs looking to take down the Na'vi. The AMP Suit is back and with a brand new Bush Boss FD-11 Flamethrower weapon to turn up the heat. Alongside this updated mech, a new piece of machinery has arrived with the RDA CET-OPS Carb Suit! Explore the vast oceans of Pandora in style with this beauty with articulation and a pilot seat. These massive MegaFigs come in at $39.99, and both can be purchased right now and here. Be sure to also check out some of the other new Avatar collectibles from McFarlane with 7" figures, and MegaFig creatures.

War Comes to Pandora with McFarlane Toys

"A familiar foe, the multi-purpose, near-invulnerable AMP Suit is back with an exciting new weapon. This Mega Figure is fully articulated with 22 points of articulation, highly detailed sculpt and deco, and comes fully equipped with the new BUSH BOSS FD-11 Flamethrower."

"The RDA CET-OPS Crabsuit acts as a one-manned, hard-suit submarine that has the ability to swim through the Pandoran ocean in submarine mode, but also transform to deploy legs and arms and crawl on the ocean floor! This Mega Figure is fully articulated with 22 points of articulation and features highly detailed sculpt and deco."

