Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron finally showed the unity of the Avengers we all wanted to see. The team was together once again to clean out Hydra's remaining hives after the fall of SHIELD. Peace was far from over, though, as the team is divided after Iron Man meddles with Loki's staff, accidentally creating an artificial intelligent murder bot. Ultron has arrived only to want a better world for humanity, and the only way he could achieve that reality is through extermination. Age of Ultron is our next step in the growing Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Funko did not hold back on this line. We have narrowed this specific section to strictly the common Funko Pop in the wave due to the high quantity. So stay tuned for the AoU Exclusives, but for now, we dive into the MCU once again with the Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Excluding the exclusives, there are nine Funko Pops in total with the Age of Ultron wave. The packaging shows off the film's logo from Marvel Studios at the top and the ongoing Avengers Initiative logo on the back. One unique thing is that the side paneling of each Pop has a different color. For example, Captain America is blue, Hulk is green, and Vision is yellow, which was pretty unique and nice to see side by side. Unlike the previous Avengers Pops line, each of these figures shows off more dynamic poses, as Funko updated their mold design. As for the figures themselves, we have the main Avengers with Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow. However, we finally got the final member, Hawkeye, who got his own Pop in Phase 2 of the MCU. This was a long-awaited character that was never released in the original The Avengers Funko Pop wave, so we were excited to get this one.

Besides the main line up of Avengers, some of the other leads in the film were released. Of course, Ultron was bound to be in the Age of Ultron Pop wave with a classic design, and the silver and red really pop. Scarlet Witch is up next who makes her debut not only in the film but also in this Pop wave. Oddly enough, Quicksilver wasn't fast enough to get his own MCU Pop, which is a real shame, so fingers crossed that Funko can come back for him. Lastly, we got the guest star of the Age of Ultron with the appearance of the Vision. This is a fun figure for any fan of the original character or his MCU debut. Each of these characters was very well done and even get better with their exclusive counterparts.

It was finally nice to see some new characters to make their Funko Pop debut in the Age of Ultron wave. However, there were quite a few big figures from the film that never got their own Pop, so we picked some of the best for Funko to circle back later. Stan Lee Cameo, Nick Fury, Quicksilver, Ultron Mark 1, Maria Hill, Dressed up Avengers, and Dr. Helen Cho. Each one played a pivotal role in the film, and we would love to add them to our collection. While most of these Marvel Funko Pops are vaulted, fans can start their own collection with some of the great stuff located here. The MCU is still ongoing, so it's never too late to start, and we will be getting more Wanda and Vision Funko Pops later this year with WandaVision!

