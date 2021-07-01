Back to the Future Part III Grand Clock Tower Comes To Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to celebrate time-traveling adventures as they reveal another statue from Back to the Future. This time we are jumping even further back in time for their new statue from Back to the Future Part III. Doc Brown and Marty McFly are back and posing for the Grand Clock Tower Opening Party in Hill Valley in 1885. Their time-traveling shenanigans are now captured in time as now they can be added to your collection with this beautifully sculpted statue. Standing just shy of 12", the statue shows off high likeness to actors Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in this piece.

Using original movie references, Iron Studios captured Back to the Future Part III perfectly with this design. From the 19th century clothes to their face sculpts and everything in-between, this is one collectible that fans will not want to miss. The Marty and Doc at the Clock Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Back to the Future III are priced at $299.99. The statue is set to release between June – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be sure to check out the recently announced Marty McFly on Hoverboard statue also coming soon from Iron Studios here. Great Scott!

"The young Marty McFly and his best friend, Doctor Emmett "Doc" Brown, formally dressed in 19th-century attire, pose for a photo during the Grand Clock Tower Opening Party in Hill Valley in 1885. The big time meter, the famous clock with Roman numerals, is supported by a rustic wooden box. The protagonists of "Back to the Future" are right in front of it, standing on a base with elements and machinery that resemble an old locomotive, another striking machine, and presented in the third film of the saga. With a plaque having the movie's logo at the bottom of the base, Iron Studios proudly presents its new statue "Marty and Doc at the Clock Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Back to the Future III".

"In the third film in the cult trilogy, Marty travels back to the American Old Wild West to save Doctor Brown, where he meets his Irish great-grandparents Seamus and Maggie McFly and faces Buford Mad Dog Tannen. As a conclusion to this story, Doc gives Marty a rectangular package, claiming to be a small souvenir. McFly opens the present and finds the old picture of that moment framed from when they took the picture in front of the clock, a clock that has always been present since the first film, thus ending the conflict that started in the first part of the trilogy."

"This fun adventure, immortalized on the big screen, gets this unprecedented version in collectibles by Iron Studios. With details faithful to the features of actors Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the second piece of the Back To the Future line was revealed first hand in the second edition of the virtual event Inside Iron Studios Day."