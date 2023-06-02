Batfleck Batman is Back with New Hot Toys Release from The Flash Coming to life from the events of The Flash, a new set of collectibles have arrived from Hot Toys in a glorious 1/6 scale format

The Flash is almost here, and that means the old DC Universe we knew will be changing. Hot Toys have slowly brought the film to life with its impressive 1/6 scale line. It was not long ago that we got to see Michael Keaton don the cowl once again, which can be seen here. That is not the only Batman in this film, as Batfleck is returning once again for one last ride. Coming in at roughly 13 inches tall, the Dark Knight is back with a brand new sculpt and batsuit. Hot Toys has included three interchangeable lower faces, a rolling eyeball feature, and a likeness to Ben Affleck under the mask. Accessories include swappable hands, a battering, grapple gun, fabric Cape, and a fine LED display stand. It will be sad to see this version of Batman go away, as this version of the Bat is currently one of the best to date. Batfleck Batman is priced at $290 and is set for a December 2024 release; pre-orders can be found here.

The Flash – Batman 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"In this summer, the highly-anticipated DC's blockbuster – The Flash will explore a multiverse of DC comics heroes. To prepare fans for this exciting release, the returning Caped Crusader is now recreated as Hot Toys latest 1/6th scale Batman figure inspired by The Flash highlighting his advanced suit. It comes with two cowled heads to coordinate with specific poses! The highly-detailed Batman collectible figure features a newly developed cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower faces capture different expressions, an extra cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs and seamless neck joint; also a specialized body highlighting his muscular physique."

"The screen-accurate Batman outfit in silver grey scheme embellished with distinct texture shows signs of weathering, comes with adjustable armors around chest and foot, sculpted utility belt in metallic gold and wired fabric cape; detailed weapons including grapple device, Batarangs. and a specially designed LED lighted display stand with Batman logo. Don't miss out on the opportunity to pre-order this new Batman figure!"

The Batman Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman in The Flash movie

One (1) newly developed Batman cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs and three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing different facial expressions

One (1) newly developed Batman cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs and seamless neck joint (interchangeable lower part of faces applicable)

Approximately 33cm tall

Muscular body with over 28 points of articulation, which can naturally portray Batman's muscular body with enhanced articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands for handles One (1) pair of hands for grapple device One (1) pair of hands for Batarang

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) meticulously tailored Batman with silver-gray armor and weathering effects

One (1) navy blue colored cape (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) tactic belt

One (1) pair of armored silver gray, black and blue boots

Weapons:

Three (3) Batarangs

One (1) grapple device

One (1) grappling hook (in closed mode, attachable to the grapple device)

One (1) grappling hook (in straight motion, attachable to the grapple device)

Accessory:

Specially designed themed figure stand with Batman logo and LED light-up function (Blue light, USB power operated)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!