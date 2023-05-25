Hot Toys Gets Nuts with New The Flash Batman 1/6 Scale Figure A new 1/6 scale figure has been revealed as fans enter the Speed Force with Hot Toys and welcome back a Batman from the past

Micheal Keaton is back as the legendary Dark Knight for the upcoming summer blockbuster, The Flash. There are consequences for changing the past, and Barry Allen is about to learn that firsthand. With an impressive film like this, Hot Toys has announced they will be releasing a new 1/6 scale figure from the upcoming The Flash film. Batman kicks off the line with his film-accurate Modern Suit, which stands 11.8″ tall and has 30 points of articulation. Batman is loaded with some impressive detail, and swappable parts like a cowl with interchangeable jaws, a variety of hands, standard and wired capes, and even a Bruce Wayne head sculpt. Hot Toys also included some bat-goodies with a batarang, ninja wheels, line launcher, remote, bomb timer, and a display base with LED function. Early Batman fans who pre-order him will also get a special Batman cowl with a stand. Pre-orders so be arriving today right here, with the Caped Crusader expected to release in Q4 2023.

Enter a New Era of the DC Universe with Batman

"You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts." – Batman. Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past, but his attempt to save his family alters the future. Now Berry must work speedy in searching for superheroes to overcome the universal threats. This epic adventure of The Flash crossed paths with our fan favorite DC characters, including Batman. He is donning in the cape and cowl once again to save not only the city but the worlds this time!"

"As we count down the days to Michael Keaton's return as Batman in The Flash, Hot Toys is excited to launch the new collection series based on the movie by introducing a truly stunning 1/6th scale Batman (Modern Suit) collectible figure. Make sure to pre-order and receive the First Edition Exclusive Accessory – Batman Cowl with Stand – for extended display."

"The movie-accurate figure captured Michael Keaton as Batman in his Modern Suit from The Flash in one-sixth scale with exquisite details delicately and beautifully restored. Features a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt and a Batman cowled head with interchangeable lower faces, both heads come with separate rolling eyeballs system for angle adjustments. The specialized body highlights Batman's muscular form also allows great articulation, a highly detailed Batsuit and interchangeable fabric bat capes to replicate the texture detail, signature Bat gadgets including line launcher, rope attached batarang, ninja wheels, remote, bomb timer, and a specially designed LED lighted display stand with Batman logo to set up your own Batcave. The First Edition exclusively includes a Batman cowl with stand as bonus accessory."

