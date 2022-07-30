Batfleck is Back as New Batman on Batsignal Statue Hits Iron Studios

There have been so many versions of Batman over the years in cartoons and movies. I always preferred the Caped Crusader from the animated series, that was until Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived. Ben Affleck brought something incredible to the role with a perfect batsuit, a perfect portrayal of Bruce Wayne, and gave us a little darker Dark Knight Returns comic vibe. To this day, he still has one of the best Batman fight scenes on screen, and I really wish he had his own movie. Thankfully, we will still see him in some upcoming DCEU films like The Flash, as well as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Iron Studios is showing Batfleck some new love as well as they announce their new Batman on Batsignal 1:10 Art Scale statue.

Coming in at 11 inches, Batman comes to us from Zack Snyder's Justice League with a fantastic hand-painted statue. The Dark Knight is displayed on the GCPD rooftop as he poses on top of the Batsignal light. The Batsignal will have light-up features, too, giving a little more life to this Batman statue that will light up any batcave with ease. Batfleck comes right off the screen in glorious fashion from a faithfully recreated batsuit, dynamic design, and that LED bat signal is a nice touch. The Batman with Batsignal Iron Studios statue will be priced at $210, set for a Q3 2023 release; pre-orders are live here.

"On the headquarters roof of the Gotham City Police Department, its main vigilante leans over a big, modified searchlight with the symbol of the silhouette of a bat attached to it, used to project his emblem on the night sky of the dark city, an artifact incorporated by his friend and ally, the commissioner James Gordon, to summon him and remind the criminals of his presence. Wearing his black and grey costume, composed of a Kevlar-titanium alloy resistant to heat, blades, and bullets, and using a cowl that can digitally alter his voice, making it unrecognizable for those that know him, adding your training and enhanced intellect, and an arsenal of gadgets and technological tools on his Utility Belt."

"He's among the biggest and most feared heroes on Earth, even without any superpowers like his allies on the Justice League. Inspired by the praised version from director Zack Snyder of the movie Justice League, Iron Studios bring the statue "Batman on Batsignal Deluxe – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Art Scale 1/10", with the Dark Knight leaning on his legendary Batsignal."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Light-up LED on Batsignal

Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 8.2 in (W) x 7.4 in (D)

Product Weight: 3.9 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023