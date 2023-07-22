Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Batman 1966 Gets His Robin with New Beast Kingdom Figure Release

The Caped Crusader from years past is back with a new collectible from Beast Kingdom as Batman 1966 has returned

Beast Kingdom is back with another Dynamic 8ction Heroes release as Batman is getting his Robin. The dynamic duo is back and is coming to life right from the hit 1966 TV series with some new figures. Everything Caped Crusaders needs their Boy Wonder as Burt Ward suits up as Robin once again. This Teen Titan is ready to take on crime under the leadership of the World's Greatest Detective with a faithfully recreated fabric suit. He will feature 18 points of articulation and will come with some nice Batman 1966 accessories like handcuffs, a walkie-talkie, and a variety of hands. The Dynamic 8ction Heroes Batman 1966 Robin is priced at $59.99, is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to also add Batman to your order right here to complete the set.

Holy Smokes Batman, Robin is Here to Save the Day

"During a time when comic books were on the brink of declining in popularity, the superhero TV series "Batman" starring Adam West had a significant impact by increasing the sales of Batman comics, and eventually became one of the classic TV series in the DC Comics franchise. To honor the first generation of Batman, the entertainment brand "Beast Kingdom" has released two main characters, "Batman" and "Robin," from the "Batman TV series" in their D.A.H. (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series. Let's revisit the humor-filled Batman TV series together!"

"The "DAH-081 Batman TV Series Robin" figure boasts approximately 18 points of articulation, making it highly poseable. It comes complete with a classic TV drama green and orange costume made of real fabric and a golden cape. The super realistic Robin head sculpture and the inclusion of classic series props, such as handcuffs, Robin's walkie-talkie, and up to five different interchangeable hand shapes, further enhance the figure's playability. Collect both "Batman" and "Robin" figures to create your own "1966 TV Series" mini theater!"

" DAH-081 1966 Robin" includes:

DAH-exclusive slim body, with approximately 18 movable joints throughout the body

Realistically sculpted Robin head sculpture

5 types of interchangeable hand shapes (fist, open, sword pointing, holding object, karate chop)

Accessories: Handcuffs, Walkie-talkie.

Clothing made of fabric material

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!